Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, has taken to social mrdia to share some new photos in which she sported a pink look

The mother of one joins a growing number of Nigerian celebrities who have jumped on the 'Barbiecore' trend

Recall a while ago, Legit.ng reported on how six different fashionista celebrity styled their pink ensembles

Simi has been serving some sizzling looks in the past year, and we are totally here for all of them!

We are in the season of Barbiecore fashion trends, and celebrities worldwide are enjoying a piece of the pink pie! Joining that list is the talented singer.

The singer sported a pink look. Credit: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Simi recently took to her Instagram page to share a stack of photos, leaving her fans in awe.

In the series of photos, she is seen sporting a black corset bralette underneath a Fuschia pink blazer set featuring straight pants.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She paired the look with some pink pointies to match the look.

Swipe to see more photos below:

It's 'Barbiecore' season: 6 celebrities rocking pink monochrome looks

While Barbie fans have to wait until 2023 for the release of the live-action movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the Barbiecore aesthetic is already here.

Dazzling, all-pink looks have been pretty ubiquitous in the last year, and we love how some Nigerian celebrities have been rocking the bright colour often associated with the iconic doll created by Ruth Handler.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights six celebrities who have piled on the pink in different styles.

Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde's movie premiere look sparks mixed reactions online

Jemima Osunde is a fan favourite in Nigeria. Her incredible talent as an actor, her witty bants on Twitter, as well as her sense of style constantly endears her to people.

However, her latest fashion statement seems to be sparking mixed reactions on social media.

It was a night of glitz and glamour as Nollywood stars turned up in style for the movie premiere of the Chinaza Onuzo-directed sequel to the 2019 film, The Setup.

Among the stars who turned up for the event was the New Money actress, who sported an interesting look.

Source: Legit.ng