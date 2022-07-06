Some high-end fashion brands appear to be gradually winning the hearts of style lovers in Nigeria

One such luxury brand is French leather goods maker, Maison Goyard, and their bag designs are iconic

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at four fashionista Nigerian celebrities who have been spotted with a Goyard bag

Mid last year - and even up until now - Nigerian celebrity fashionistas were struck with the Bottega fever as nearly every day, a female star was spotted rocking a bag or shoes from the high-end brand.

Some stars have been spotted with a Goyard bag. Credit: Tiwa Savage, Maison Goyard

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, it appears that the ladies may be moving on to something else - another luxury brand in the name of Maison Goyard.

About Maison Goyard

Goyard is a French trunk and leather goods maker. It was established in 1853 in Paris, and previously doing business as Martin (Pierre-François Martin founded the House of Martin in 1792).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Little is known of the origins of the iconic interlocking Chevron pattern, seen on many Goyard bags as the Goyard brand is known for a certain amount of secrecy, refusing to grant interviews.

Nigerian celebrities rocking Goyard.

Well, it appears the seemingly-mysterious brand seems to be winning over the hearts of some Nigerian stars.

Check out how four fashionistas have rocked a Goyard piece:

1. Tiwa Savage

She shared some photos on social media, and in one of the photos, she posed inside what appeared to be a boutique donning a sporty chic look.

She wore a white shirt and a pair of grey pants over a pair of white sneakers.

Tiwa is pictured holding what appears to be a very rare design of the Goyard Saigon full structure bag and according to Poshmark, it is retailing for a whopping N2.4 million ($6,000).

2. Priscilla Ojo

Sitting pretty in a strapless white mini dress, the fashionista posed with her green handbag from Maison Goyard worth a lot of money.

She paired the look with some strappy shoes in the colour green.

Although the cost of the bag is only available on request on their official website, it is retailing for a whopping N2.5 million ($6,236) on shopping website, Tradesy.

3. Nina

The Big Brother Niaja 2018 reality star has been living her best life and serving fashion goals all the way in Atlanta.

The mother of one shared some photos in which she donned a monostrap yellow feather mini dress posing with Goyard bag.

The Saïgon bag is one of Maison Goyard’s 'emblematic pieces as it inherits all our trunk-making signature codes like the wood batons, leather corners and trunk rivets.'

4. Adunni Ade

The Nollywood actress shared photos of herself looking fabulous in a black and white ensemble.

With Fendi socks underneath her knee-length dress, she posed with a Goyard piece.

Just like Nina, she rocked a Saïgon bag but in brown and grey colour.

"Buy her big shoe" - Reactions to video of Ayra Starr fixing boots during show

Ayra Starr is one celebrity who takes her style pretty seriously even if it requires pausing midway through a music performance to fix her 'drip'.

This appears to be the case as seen in a now-trending video which seems to have left many people amused.

In the video, the Fashion Killer crooner is seen dressed in a leather two-piece set comprising a fire print jacket with a mini skirt, which she paired with some knee-high boots.

Source: Legit.ng