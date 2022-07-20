Fast-rising Nollywood actor, Jide Kene Achufusi, is undoubtedly one man who knows how to rock stylish looks

Going through his Instagram page of over 200,000 followers, it is clear to see that he puts careful thoughts into his ensembles

In a recent chat with Legit.ng, the Living In Bondage: Breaking Free star shared his thoughts about luxury fashion

When Living In Bondage: Breaking Free - the sequel to the 1992 classic, Living In Bondage - was released, there was a lot of buzz due to its success.

One star who shone brightly among the cast is lead actor Jide Kene Achufusi, who played the lead character, Nnamdi Okeke.

The actor shot into limelight for his role in Living In Bondage. Credit: @iamjidekene

Asides from his stellar performance in the film, his looks and effortless sense of style appear to have earned him the love of many movie lovers - especially the ladies.

A brief trip to his Instagram page sees an array of well-thought-out ensembles sported by the actor, proving him a style god well on his way to making a name for himself on the fashion scene too!

Jide Kene's take on expensive fashion

However, despite the fame and the money that comes with it, Jide maintains he's not one to go splurging on fashion items.

In a brief chat with Legit.ng, the tall glass of handsomeness who confirmed he is over 6ft4, kept things pretty straightforward about expensive fashion items.

Jide stated that he doesn't see the need to spend so much money when that money can be put to better use elsewhere.

"I really don't buy expensive things. I am very obedient, I don't see the need for that. A lot of that money can be put into places in life that can be very important."

Well, it goes without saying that Jide is one celebrity who spends his money wisely and isn't keen on keeping up with the Joneses!

