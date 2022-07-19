Big Brother Naija 2019 reality TV star, Natacha Akide, recently attended the premiere of her debut film

The top brand influencer shared photos in between promo videos of the new film titled, Tiger's Tail

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the new of how Nollywood veteran, Kate Henshaw turned 51 and celebrated with new photos

Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, is certainly making sure to secure the bags in every possible way.

The 2019 Big Brother Naija star is part of the cast for the recently-premiered film, Tiger's Tail - which is her debut in Nollywood.

The reality star rocked a black look. Credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

For the red carpet event, Tacha turned up looking fabulous and elegant in a black lace and sheer ensemble.

The dress featured ruffles on sleeve and also a ruffle side train. She sported a bob hairdo and accessorized with a gold clutch.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The form-fitting dress with lace design and long sleeves was designed by Tolu Bally.

The birthday slay: Nollywood veteran Kate Henshaw marks new age in 4 jaw-dropping looks

Like fine wine, Kate Henshaw continues to age beautifully.

The Nollywood actress, on July 19, had reasons to celebrate as she turned 51, and in classic celebrity style, she shared some new photos in honour of her new age.

The actress who has proven to be quite the fitness enthusiast is not one to hide her admirable physique - especially not after all the hard work she puts into maintaining it.

For her birthday,y the Blood Sisters star stunned in four different looks.

"When you're big, you're big": Toyin Lawani shares video of Cardi B's daughter rocking her design

With her impeccable designs, Toyin Lawani continues to make waves on the international scene.

Just recently, the talented fashion stylist took fans down memory lane with an interesting video of American rapper Cardi B's first child, Kulture.

In the 31-second clip, little Kulture is seen walking towards the door, dressed in a blue ensemble comprising of a crotchety hat, a cute handbag and a longline jacket with a painting of her face and name on the back.

Source: Legit.ng