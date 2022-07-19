Talented Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, turned 51 today, Tuesday, July 19, and has taken to social media to celebrate

The veteran screen goddess shared several photos of herself glamorously dressed in different looks in honour of her new age

Like fine wine, Kate Henshaw continues to age beautifully.

The Nollywood actress, on July 18, had reasons to celebrate as she turned 51 and in classic celebrity style, she shared some new photos in honour of her new age.

The actress turned a year older. Credit: @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

The actress who has proven to be quite the fitness enthusiast is not one to hide her admirable physique - especially not after all the hard work she puts into maintaining it.

With legs and curves on display, and a creative hairstyle, the Cross River-born film star wowed her fans with her glamorous birthday shoot.

Check out all four looks below:

Look 1

The actress posted a portrait photo of herself sporting a rather creative look which comprised of a basket-woven hairdo by @ugo007makeme.

With subtle smokey eye makeup and a natural shade of lipstain, she paired the look with a shiny gold draped dress which featured pearl embellishments around the neck area.

The photo was captured by ace photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi.

Look 2

For her second look, she put her stunning legs on display in this mono-sleeve pink playsuit.

The outfit featured a long satin overskirt, giving the look a dressy feel. For her hair, she sported a dark wavy side parting shoulder-length hair.

Look 3

Here, she donned a maxi blue/brown organza dress which featured a ruffle mono sleeve design.

Posing by the poolside with some silver sandals, the 51-year-old gave off a fierce vibe, ditching the long hair for a dark pixie cut.

Look 4

For her final look, Henshaw gave fans a timeless look in this maxi print look. The form-fitted dress flattered the actress' silhouette putting her curves on display in the black and white photo.

Here, she sported a center-part straight hair.

The actress is not only a lover of film and fitness, but a top fashionista as well!

