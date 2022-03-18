Bottega Veneta has been on the Nigerian fashion scene for quite a while but it appears 2022 is the brand's year in Nigeria

Several Nigerian celebrities have been spotted on different occasions rocking either a bag or a pair of shoes from the brand

In this article, Legit.ng highlights eight celebrity fashionistas who have jumped on the Bottega trend

When it comes to fashion, it is glaring the role influencers play in our everyday lives.

Whether it's celebrities rocking some not-yet-available designer piece, or a fashion-forward blogger showing off their latest designer piece, one scroll through your Instagram feed exposes one to the power of an influential post.

Several celebrities have been spotted rocking the items from the brand. Photo credit: Nancy Isime, Bottega Veneta

Source: Instagram

After a quick scan of recent celebrity looks, one thing stands out and that is the fact that all of these women (or more likely, their stylists) are masters at discovering fashion brands.

Amidst the many high-end brands awash on the Nigerian fashion scene is one designer brand, Bottega Veneta.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The Italian luxury fashion house appears to have won the hearts of many celebrity fashionistas as many of them have at one point or the other, been spotted with a Bottega piece.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at eight celebrities sporting the luxury brand.

Check them out below:

1. Toke Makinwa

The fashionista and media personality was spotted rocking a Bottega Veneta mini jacquard tote in the colour green.

She paired the look with her two-piece blue and green mini set from popular designer, Tolu Bally.

The caped top featured some blue and silver stones around the collar all the way down the centre of the blouse.

The media personality paired the look with a pair of stretch wire sandals from the same brand.

2. Tiwa Savage

The singer, while in the UK, rocked a white cutout, long dress with a side thigh-high slit which she paired with some sandals.

The shoes are Bottega Veneta Stretch Leather Sandals in white colour retailing for N296,000 ($713) on Farfetch.

3. Chioma Goodhair

In this photo, the fashionista and entrepreneur rocked a leather mini skirt, a white blouse and some pantyhose, accessorising with her Bottega bag.

Made of lambskin, the mini tubular handbag has a single compartment, zip closure and nylon lining, and is being sold for N1.1 million ($2,700) on the official website.

4. Idia Aisien

The fast-rising actress and event host stepped out rocking a red monochrome look with blond locs.

She accessories with Bottega's red The Pouch bag - a clutch purse with wide-framed jaws that clasp together to create a gathered leather effect.

It is selling for N997k ($2,401) - almost a million naira - on Farfetch.

5. Nancy Isime

The Nollywood actress and media personality posed in a cute pink ankara mini skater dress with some gold butterfly sandals.

In her hands was the mini Jacque tote bag in green - same as Toke Makinwa.

6. Mercy Eke

The Big Brother Naija reality star posed for some paparazzi shots inside a car.

She was seen rocking a pair of blue sandals with wire stretch straps which reportedly cost a whopping N570k ($1,390).

7. Funke Akindele

The actress sported a red Bottega Veneta mini Jodie top-handle bag which according to Farfetch is selling for N739,000 ($1,778).

For her feet, she rocked a pair of stretch mesh pumps from the same designer and also in red. According to Farfetch, the shoes cost N346,000 ($832).

8. Sharon Ooja

The Nollywood actress stepped out looking stunning in a black velvet mini dress.

She also sported the Bottega Veneta mini jacquard tote in the colour black to go with her dress.

The pretty lady accessorised with pieces of silver jewellery.

9. Powede Awujo

The fashionista mum stepped out looking gorgeous in a pair of white culottes jumpsuits which she paired with some clear mules.

She added some sunshine to her look by rocking a Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Nappa The Pouch in yellow - unlike Aisien who sported the red version.

These fashion pieces from Bottega has undoubtedly won the hearts of many celebrities and, so far, we love how they have styled them!

Singer Davido sported at the studio in designer sneakers worth over N300k

David Adeleke who is better known as Davido is not one to ever be caught unfresh.

A video of the singer recently surfaced on social media in which he is seen vibing to some music at a studio.

Dressed in a swaggy ensemble comprising of a t-shirt, a pair of jeans and some sneakers, the singer looked stylish as always.

Source: Legit.ng