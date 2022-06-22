Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, has an impressive sense of fashion and style for an 11-year-old who still depends on his parents

The young man recently sparked reactions on social media after he was spotted in a video during a suit fitting for his forthcoming Valedictory service

In light of this, Legit.ng has compiled some photos of Tife showing what the young man’s fashion looks like

11-year-old Boluwatife Balogun is Wizkid's first son and the young man has a lot in common with his daddy apart from physical resemblance.

Just like his dad who ranks high among the most stylish artists in the Nigerian entertainment industry, Tife is quickly drawing attention to his fashion sense.

Stylish photos of WIzkid's Boluwatife. Photo: @official_tifebalogun

Source: Instagram

His mother, Shola Ogudu, couldn’t contain her excitement in a recent video shared on Instagram. Apparently, she had taken the young man for a suit fitting ahead of his valedictory service and he couldn’t help but feel himself after rocking the outfit.

In light of this, Legit.ng highlights some of Tife’s cool looks over the years.

1. Durag prince

It takes a lot to rock a durag and pull off a good look but this is evidently no problem in the books of Tife Balogun.

The young man looks stylish in this casual fit that saw him pairing a black durag with a white-on-white outfit.

Definitely a go for beach day!

2. Rip it up!

Wizkid has a love for moderately ripped jeans and it's no surprise that his son follows in his footsteps.

This picture got Tife's admirers gushing in the comment section as they commented on how good he looks.

"Fashion icon," one follower wrote.

3. Tife in designer

Wizkid has a thing for mentioning luxury designer brands in his songs so it's only right that his children rock the same.

Here, Tife rocks a Tommy Hilfiger shirt sure to catch the attention of any fashion-forward person.

In the caption, he writes:

"Definition of a Fashion Icon Living."

4. Native but make it stylish

Tife's daddy is not the only fashion-forward parent as his mum has an amazing taste as well.

Here, the young man rocks a native piece from his mother's fashion brand and only Tife can make it look this cool.

In the young man's words, he looks expensive in an affordable piece!

5. Expensive gentleman

Ahead of the valedictory service in his school, Tife went for a suit fitting and it is already clear that he's going to be among the best dressed on the D-Day.

"Fittings! Fittings!! Fittings!!! I’m so gassed, it’s my V.S in a jiffy Tife is a big boy iya iya yo," an excited Tife wrote on his page.

Watch the video below:

