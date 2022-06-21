A doppelganger is a biologically unrelated lookalike of a person. Realistically and scientifically speaking, it is very difficult for one to come face to face with his or her doppelganger while alive.

Not to even go far, it is almost impossible for one to even have knowledge of a doppelganger in existence anywhere in the world even with the advent of social media, but some persons have been lucky.

Real life doppelgangers. Photo Credit: @ladbible, Facebook/Mahuntin Faith Anuoluwapo, TikTok/@theefabiojackson

Legit.ng revisits 3 notable doppelganger stories that broke the internet.

1. Michael Jackson's doppelganger

A young American identified as Fabio Jackson achieved internet fame years ago after people noticed he had a striking resemblance with the late King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Not letting that rare recognition slide, Fabio has built on that to become a social media personality and content creator.

The young man looks like Michael Jackson. Photo Credit: TikTok/@theefabiojackson

He went as far as doing some surgeries to look more like Michael Jackson and would entertain his over 2 million TikTok followers by recreating the late singer's dance moves.

Fabio sure loves the attention he is getting and people adore him too.

2. Donald Trump's doppelganger

An unidentified man caused a huge stir on th net owing to the near-perfect resemblance he shares with the US 45th President Donald J Trump.

What marvelled netizens more is that the man also talks like Trump and didn't do any surgery to modify his body, unlike Fabio.

The unidentified man also speaks like Donald Trump. Photo Credit: @ladbible, Stringer

@ladbible shared on Instagram a video of the man putting up a commanding display and gesticulating like Trump would.

People loved every inch of the man's showcase and argued that he could be easily mistaken for Trump.

3. Mahuntin Faith finds her doppelganger

In Nigeria, a young lady identified as Mahuntin Faith Anuoluwapo found her doppelganger in the weirdest of ways.

Faith narrated that it was her doppelganger's dad that sighted her on the road and mistook her for his own daughter.

They are unrelated but with the same birthmarks. Photo Credit: Mahuntin Faith Anuoluwapo

Upon establishing that he was wrong, the man collected Faith's phone number and connected her to his daughter. Faith and her doppelganger have the same birthmark, height, physical look and career aspirations.

The two have been inseparable ever since.

