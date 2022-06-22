A young Nigerian man visited the village where he grew up with his family after schooling in the city

Showcasing the hut houses around the place, he excitedly revealed that he went to the city to acquire an education just so he could return and better their lot

According to the youth, his life wasn't different from the uneducated villagers until the opportunity came for him to move to the city

A Nigerian man has set social media buzzing as he shared a video of his underdeveloped village on his return there.

In a video shared by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram, the man is seen well-dressed in a Hausa native attire as he introduced his siblings by pointing at them.

He said he acquired education to help his people. Photo Credit: @saintavenue_ent1

Source: Instagram

Pacing around gentlemanly, he pointed to some other kids in another direction and stated that his life was like theirs before until he was opportune to go to the city to acquire western education.

According to him, the purpose of his education is to return and transform the lives of his family which he vowed to do.

He said his family has been living in the bush. one of the ladies he pointed to as his sibling was seen with a rifle strapped to her back and avoided the camera capturing her.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@kenneth_onubi said:

"This is the actual cause of our problem, the illiterate over there are much and once they can be convinced about some bad things , they'll all follow them."

@empress_blackbarbie99 said:

"Fulani and he’s this cute . It’s not a scam bruh the country made it looks like education is a scam."

@royalty_events24 said:

"Fulanis hate western education..this should be an eye opener."

@_badman07 said:

"Bro nah lucky ,Come my city person wey study pass him dey farm and dey do bike man like this."

