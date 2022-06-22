Nigerian music star Wizkid has gotten social media users talking about his style of parenting yet again following a video post shared online

The Made in Lagos musician took his third-born son, Zion Balogun, along on his trip to Malta for a show

A video of Wizkid and the little man enjoying a boat cruise got netizens talking, with some of them telling him to show the same public affection for other kids

Nigerian singer Wizkid recently took to social media with an update showing his precious bonding time with his third-born son, Zion Balogun.

The Made in Lagos (MIL) singer was billed for a show in Malta and he took the little man along on the business trip.

Wizkid took his son on a beautiful boat cruise in Malta. Photo: @wizkidayo

However, a portion of their time in the country was spent enjoying some private father and son time together.

A video shared on Wizkid’s Instastory channel captured the moment he enjoyed a luxury boat cruise with his son.

Check out the video as seen online below:

Social media users react

frankdriches said:

"Living ancestor amongst men. Machala for Vice President to #obidient."

_.adeleke said:

"Try let other kids feel your love too Wizkid…..not only Zion."

tolu_phina said:

"I just want to be Zion right now with Wiz carrying me."

och_mani_ayo said:

"E be like say nah only Zion be wizkid pikin o ."

dhammyrichiey said:

"Mad o , Share love for all ur kids bro ."

adebesin_adedamola said:

"More grace to your beautiful world. ❤️❤️."

ddonstam_01 said:

"Imagine life wey some guys de do ritual de kill people for naija na him this boi just de shop steady ."

