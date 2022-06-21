Singer Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, is preparing for his valedictory service as indicated by a recent post on Instagram

The young man’s mum, Shola, hyped him in a video post as he tried out his outfit for the forthcoming ceremony

Social media users were spotted in the comment section with many noting that he's just as stylish as his dad

Singer Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife, may just be as stylish as his dad and his latest Instagram post is proof of this.

The young man and his mother, Shola Ogudu, shared videos on Instagram showing the moment he tried out a suit for his upcoming valedictory service.

"Fittings! Fittings!! Fittings!!! I’m so gassed, it’s my V.S in a jiffy Tife is a big boy iya iya yo!!" Tife’s caption read.

Social media users react

Joining several social media users to gush over the young man, his mum wrote:

"My expensive gentleman."

Read more comments below:

national_body11 said:

"This one de do like him papa wizzz na legend ."

faithy__p__ said:

"Lol he looks good and becoming more like his dad ❤️."

officialyounggrade01 said:

"All i dey see nah big wiz with his swag tinz."

pyper_baddie said:

"Mehn all I see is BigWiz❤️."

benjamin_omololu said:

"Na Big Wiz born you ."

mayorkaybaba said:

"Like father like son… baba re lo jo❤️."

roughgold343 said:

"May almighty God continue be with you amen ."

Wizkid completely prostrates for Femi Kuti

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid was among those who showed up for Made Kuti’s concert at the popular Afrika Shrine spot in Ikeja, Lagos.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment the Made in Lagos crooner arrived at the spot and completely prostrated for Femi Kuti.

The video stirred sweet reactions from Nigerians on social media with many people hailing the singer for being respectful.

One social media user who reacted to the clip wrote:

"Others just have fake love for Fela walai nah the real deal be this Big wiz ❤️"

Another wrote:

"Omg! I rep wiz for life. See the highest level of humility.❤️"

