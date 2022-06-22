A Nigerian man recently showered his beautiful lover with wads of N5 notes in celebration of her birthday

In a viral video, the lady playfully threw the money at him before laughing excitedly and flaunting the bundles of money

Social media users have penned down their thoughts about the video with some of them insisting that it is pure wickedness

A Nigerian man has made headlines after blessing his lover with bundles of N5 notes on her birthday.

In a video making the rounds online, the man was seen flinging bundles of N5 notes on her after walking into the room.

At first, the lady jokingly threw back the money to his face but later smiled and began to play with the bundles of money.

Apparently, it was her birthday and her lover decided to make her day a memorable one, by spraying money on her.

The lady found the whole thing amusing as her lover kept bringing out several bundles of five naira notes and giving them to her.

While giving her the money in a video shared by @mufasatundeednut on Instagram, he was heard saying: “that’s your birthday gift. Happy birthday.”

Nigerians react to the video

Ada Ibelegbu said:

"This is pure wickedness Sha. It's the way she's smiling for money wey no reach N500."

Frank Robsonengine reacted:

"Hahahah which kind stingy man be this? How you go spray person N5 this story no clear."

Kamsy Otide noted:

"Why is she so happy? Is she not seeing the currency? Nawa o."

Smart Osas said:

"She's happy and that's all that matters. Make una leave them. Stop the negativity."

Thrift fashion commented:

"I don't know how to feel about this video. It is cruise Sha cause if na me he go collect."

