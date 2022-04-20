Veteran actress Rita Dominic and her lover Fidelis Anosike threw a star-studded wedding on April 19 in Imo state

Rita's colleagues both male and female showed up for her and they pained social media green with beautiful styles and outifts

The wedding was a Nollywood paegentry affair as popular actresses unconsciously tried to outdo each other in their gorgeous and stunning fits

Popular actress Rita Dominic's wedding is still the talk of town after about 24 hours since it happened in Imo state.

The event was a star studded carnival as Nollywood stars stormed the venue in their numbers to support their own.

As expected, the actresses who graced the occasion went all out with their outfits, make-up and choice of style.

Instagram was painted green with photos of coordinated outfits, Legit.ng has put together a list of actresses who were the best dressed at Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike's wedding in no particular order.

1. Ini Edo

Ini Edo wowed many with this gorgeous fit, green never looked so good, and the stylist who worked on this outfit outdid him or herself.

The highlight of Ini's outfit is the dramatic sleeves and the way the designer decided to strategically place the gold accessories on the fabric.

The chest area also made another beautiful statement.

2. Nse Ikpe Etim

Nse decided to do away with the conventional dress and got people using with an sleeveless corst top and pants.

The gold designs on the dress were pushed to the hem of the pants to make a beautiful statement as well as the bust area of the top.

Nse's headgear was not also the usual style and she proved that less is indeed more.

3. Eve Esin

Eve's designer decided to paint the actress gold on the upper part of her body and the focus paid off well.

The highlight of the dress is the bust area which gave off not too much but just the right amount of view.

A little drama is needed to make a statement and the snatched waist and ruffled hip region of the outfit did just that.

4. Onyii Alexx

The designer of this dress went all out with the details, the mesh upper body to knee length area, as well as the intricate details.

The highlight of this outfit is the delicate V-cut upper body made entirely out of a different but well suited fabric.

Another outfit where the designer went all in with the details.

5. Meg Otanwa

The actress decided to go in with double drama, the dress alone and then with a detachable statement piece on the side.

Both sides of the outfit brought out the details of the dress and another highlight was the chest and neck area.

The dress started at Meg's neck with a small collar and left small detail in the cleavage.

6. Idia Aisien

This outfit feels royal and rightly so, from the statement headpiece to the well defined upper body area and the accompanying train.

This is another outfit with a beautiful neck and chest area detail different from the usual cut.

The train starting from the waist with a little bow that showed off the actress' hips is another highlight.

7. Viviene Okafor

Viviene's outfit showed off just the right amount of legs with the thigh high downward V-cut.

The intricate design at the waist and the flaps just below the chest area took the dress from regular to elegant.

The head piece as well as play of fabrics upped the actress into the best dressed category.

8. Uche Jombo

The first thing Uche's outfit did was to show off her gorgeous curves and hips, one of the highlights of any dress.

The actress went for a subtle look with details in the upper body area.

The colourful attachment on the shoulder also added to the simple nut beautiful details on the dress.

9. Eriata Ese

Eriata's dress had so many details beautifully and intricately woven to please the eyes without seeming too much.

The corset, fringe and neck detail delicately presented the chest area with the rest of the mix and match outfit gracing the actress' lower body.

The details might be a lot but they worked to bring out a stunning view.

10. Ebube Nwagbo

This is another break from the cost trend with a bit of mix and match just like others.

Ebube also showed off some skin in this thigh high cut and gave nothing away in the upper region.

The feathery details on one of the shoulders is another highlight of the outfit.

Beautiful video of Ini Edo, Eve Esin, Mercy Eke as they turn up for Rita Dominic

Rita Dominic is well loved by her colleagues in the movie and entertainment industry and they dropped out in their numbers to support her.

The actress held her traditional marriage to her lover Fidelis Anosike on April 19 and it was a star studded event that got people gushing online.

Rita's colleagues like Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Chidi Mokeme, Mr Ibu, Eve Esin, Lilian Aegbai and BBNaija star, Mercy Eke painted Instagram green with their beautiful outfits.

