Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, recently switched things up in a pink and white ensemble

The actress who, following her second marriage, has been spotted in different conservative looks, wowed fans in the mini garb

Only a few weeks ago, a fan went viral after her attempt at replicating one of the actress' Bubu looks went south

Mercy Aigbe has - over the past few months - been serving major style goals in modest looks as fans have seen her rock different stylish Bubu dresses.

Well, the actress recently reminded people that she may be known as Hajia Minnah but it doesn't stop her from turning up the heat when necessary.

The actress rocked a pink ensemble. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

In some Instagram posts, the Nollywood actress and fashion entrepreneur shared photos of herself looking rather different but definitely chic.

In the photos, the mother of two is seen rocking a checkered mini skirt suit which she paired with a white shirt neatly tucked into her skirt.

Sticking to the pink theme, she sported fringed bob hair, accessorising with a pink bag and a pair of shinny sandals.

Check out the photos below:

