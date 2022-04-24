Big Brother Naija 2018 reality star, Alex Unusual, has over the years rocked different colourful hairstyles

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the memorable times the Double Wahala star slayed the hairdos

Only a while ago, Legit.ng highlighted a list of some ex-housemates who have rocked blue hairstyles

Right from the moment Alexandra Asogwa stepped into the Big Brother house back in 2018, it was glaring to see that the then 22-year-old was one who loved to experiment when it came to fashion and style.

Interestingly, over the years, the reality TV star has continued to prove that she is different, stylish and definitely not afraid to try new things.

This is unarguably one of the things that has endeared her to many people.

Alex may love to wear her hair short but there is nothing regular about how stylish she keeps it.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at five times she rocked colourful hairdos. Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

1. Alex with green hair

Just like when she first got into the BBNaija house, Alex rocked a very low cut look dyed in a deep shade of green.

Unlike during her time in the house where the hair was partly coloured, here she colours the entire hair down to the roots.

She posed in a form-fitting black dress and accessories with dropping earrings and some dark sunglasses.

The reality star has rocked different colours in her hair. Photo credit: @alex_unusual

Source: Instagram

2. Alex Unusual with pink hair

In this photo, the BBNaija ex-housemate went for a daring pink look.

In this photo, Alex rocks a light blue lace-up corset top over a pair of fitted black pants.

The ensemble together with her hairstyle gives off that free-spirited vibe she is known for.

3. Alex Unusual in platinum blonde

The reality star is currently rocking the colour but if there is anything certain about the reality star, it is the fact that it won't be her last hair colour.

In this photo, she donned a burnt orange two-piece in which she struck a stylish pose.

She paired the look with some strappy high-heeled sandals.

4. Alex Unusual in purple

For this look, Alex grew her hair out and wore the front part in curls as she dyed her hair purple.

In this photo, a happy-go-lucky Alex strikes a pose in between the aisles of what appears to be a shopping mart.

She sported a sweater and a pair of biker shorts.

5. Alex Unusual in blue

For the final look, the reality star debuted a blue look for her birthday.

She posed in a black dress with straps making up the back of the gown.

With a nude makeup look, Alex was able to pull off the look without appearing too loud.

For the love of blue: Alex, 3 other BBNaija stars who rocked similar hairstyles

When it comes to fashion and style, not everyone gets it right. However, it doesn't stop people from trying out new looks including hair and clothes.

In the article, Legit.ng focuses on some Big Brother Naija ex-housemates who have at one point or the other rocked similar haircuts.

Interestingly, all four BBNaija stars listed in this article have all rocked the blue haircut.

Source: Legit.ng