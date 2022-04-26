Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, recently wowed her fans when she performed on tour in a gorgeous fit

The corset piece designed by Nigerian brand, Tubo, caused a buzz on social media as many fans complimented the look

Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro, has also been spotted in a similar design by the same womenswear brand

In a recent chat with Legit.ng, a staff at Tubo opened up about the design regarding price and availability

One of the hottest Nigerian brands that everyone seems to want a piece of is womenswear fashion brand, Tubo. And a brief trip to their Instagram page will make you see why.

Tubo who was responsible for actress Rita Dominic's wedding looks, made singer Tiwa Savage, quite a sight to behold recently.

The stars rocked similar designs by Tubo. Photo credit: Tiwa Savage, Lilian Esoro

Source: Instagram

The mother of one who is currently on tour recently thrilled fans to a night of musical bliss and she did this in grand style.

Tiwa Savage in Tubo

The gorgeous Somebody's Son crooner showed off her curves in the brown two-toned corset dress from Tubo which was, interestingly, named after her.

The form-fitting 'Savage dress' features a dark brown thin strap corset top with a mini skirt bottom designed to give a half-dressed flirty vibe.

Speaking with a Tubo staff, Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh learned that the dress originally retailed for N118,405.

However, with the Savage dress currently awaiting restock, the source explained that the price may go up once made available for order.

"The dress will most likely cost more once restocked," the source revealed.

Lilian Esoro in Tubo

The Nollywood actress and businesswoman was also spotted rocking a similar design.

Although sharing some features, Lilian's came in a longer dress, with a cropped jacket and in the colour blue.

Tubo source revealed that this dress, known as the 'Impact Dress' originally retailed for N176,700 but just like the Savage dress, it is also awaiting restock which may lead to a price increase.

Check out the look below:

