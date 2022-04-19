Daily Times publisher Fidelis Anosike is the latest groom in town as he just tied the knot with Nollywood actress Rita Dominic

To show the extent of his joy, Anosike danced without worry with his men and just by himself which got people cheering him on

Rita could not hold herself from gushing and blushing as she wanted her man flaunt his moves at their wedding

Fidelis Anosike of Daily Times is the man of the moment as he, alongside his wife, actress Rita Dominic, is currently making the news on and off social media.

A video showed the moment the businessman wowed everyone especially his new bride with his skills on the dancefloor.

Rita Dominic gushes oer husband Photo credit: @weddingdigestnaija

Rita could not hide her excitement as she pointed to her man and gushed excitedly over him on the dancefloor.

The people surrounding Fidelis on the dancefloor hailed him on as they also looked at him in awe.

Watch the video below:

Fidelis and his men all dressed in white and red had earlier stormed the venue with impressive dance skills as they moved to picked their bride.

Nigerians react to the video

abistles:

"She's like, "Oh, see, my man has got some moves too" "

oreoluwanii_:

"She’s such a calm and chilled person! I’m so glad she gets to experience this!"

yourfinewine:

"This is so beautiful to watch I’m here foreet "

to.chu.kwu_o:

"How God makes everything beautiful in his own time❤️"

adeniike_mi:

"She was like "Yea, that's my man there" "

_n.n.e.n.n.a_:

"She's like y'all watch my man "

Congratulatory messages pour in as beautiful bride Rita Dominic dances in lovely attire

The traditional wedding between Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic and her man, Fidelis Anosike went down in Imo state, and videos emerged from the colourful event.

The Nollywood star wowed her fans with her first official outfit of the day as she rocked a skimpy blue outfit and danced as the gorgeous bride she is.

The outfit was complemented by loads of neck and waist beast while holding a traditional horsetail-fly-whisk to aid the queenly dance moves.

