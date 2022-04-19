Rita Dominic's wedding is currently the talk of social media as colleagues of the actress as well as other celebrities stormed the event

Ini Edo, Mr Ibu, Mercy Eke, Uche Jombo, Lilian Afegbai and several others turned up for their colleague in beautiful outfits

The event looked like a huge Nollywood reunion party with radiant faces, and feel good videos all over social media

Rita Dominic is well loved by her colleagues in the movie and entertainment industry and they dropped out in their numbers to support her.

The actress held her traditional marriage to her lover Fidelis Anosike on April 19 and it was a star studded event that got people gushing online.

Rita Dominic's wedding was a star studded affair Photo credit: @iniedo/@weddingdigestnaija/@asoebibella

Rita's colleagues like Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Chidi Mokeme, Mr Ibu, Eve Esin, Lilian Aegbai and BBNaija star, Mercy Eke painted Instagram green with their beautiful outfits.

See posts below:

Ini Edo, Uche Jombe and their squad step out in glamorous and stylish outfits.

Mercy Eke, Lilian Afegbai share jaw dropping videos.

Veteran actor, Mr Ibu shows up for Rita Dominic.

Ini Edo ca,=me through 'bodying' her gorgeous outfit.

Hilda Dokubo and others take to the dance floor.

50-year-old Chidi Mokeme poses for the gram with his women.

Nigerians react to the feel good posts

phumero:

"Everybody left their Ashawo vibes at home for this wedding cos all the outfits I’m seeing are so decent."

ms.joicee:

"Matured vibes & decent outfits no nonsense cleavage and slit to the bumbum designs."

bisqueen_:

"Ini never disappoints ❤️"

keji_gbade:

"So lovely.....especially Lucy.....she's on fire❤️❤️"

phyllisnyarko5:

"Beautiful ladies they all look amazing ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

tasha_queency:

"It's d 3rd slide for me....Mercy u r tooo fine"

Rita Dominic blushes hard as hubby shows off impressive moves

A video from the actress' wedding showed the moment her husband, Fidelis Anosike wowed everyone especially his new bride with his skills on the dancefloor.

To show the extent of his joy, Anosike danced without worry with his men and just by himself which got people cheering him.

Rita could not hide her excitement as she pointed to her man and gushed excitedly over him on the dancefloor.

The people surrounding Fidelis on the dancefloor hailed him on as they also looked at him in awe.

