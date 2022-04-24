Photos of a flared dress a lady ordered and the botched version she received have gone viral on social media

In the photos, the original designs and the replication appear to have been made with two different types of fabrics

Only a while ago, another lady was left disappointed after she paid N140k for a dress that was poorly done

While it is important for tailors and designers to fully understand the process of creating a dress, it is equally important to understand the type of fabrics that work well with certain styles.

This appears to be the case in yet another 'what I ordered versus what I got' scenario.

Nigerians have reacted to the photos. Photo credit: @asoebi_slayer

Source: Instagram

In the photo collage shared by @asoebi_slayer, a lady poses in a midi skater dress with lacey sleeves and a half bow in the front which she paired with a dramatic fascinator.

In the photo on the right, a lady poses in the replicated version and it appears the tailor didn't quite get the design as the flounce lacked the structure and appeal as seen in the original design.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out the post below:

Social media users share thoughts

zeequad_bisola:

"Iron it first and put starch let see if it will work."

tama_pattens:

"The material no gree stand."

obla_molly:

"No for real this is just the result of low budget hunts"

_tugs__

"The first problem was the material used for the second dress is wrong."

mapsibanda:

"There will always b a difference btwn a professional designer & a self taught dress maker."

That tailor will not make heaven: Reactions to photo of N140k dress recreation

While many tailors/designers have succeeded in putting smiles on the faces of their clients, the opposite appears to be the case for others.

In a post recently shared by fashion blogger, @asoebibella, a collage of a dress inspiration modelled on a mannequin is placed alongside a replicated version which didn't seem to turn out well.

The original design with sleeves made of multiple strands of beads was created in a mermaid style with a bejewelled bustline going all the way down to the hipline.

However, the lady's attempt at recreating the look didn't pan out as expected.

Order vs disorder: Hilarious reactions trail lady's poorly-done dress recreation

What was meant to be an opportunity to slay a regal look ended in tears for a lady who recently got her heart broken after a major fashion miss, courtesy of her tailor.

She had commissioned her tailor to replicate a green dress with structured off-shoulder long sleeves.

However, the dress - which was a floor-length mermaid dress - was nothing like what was replicated.

Source: Legit.ng