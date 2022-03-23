Fashion enthusiast, Temi Otedola, recently celebrated her 26th birthday rocking a stylish ensemble

The daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola shared photos from her boat cruise celebration with her dear friends

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the stylish houndstooth attire spotted on the fashion influencer

On March 20, 2022, Temi Otedola turned 26 and decided to mark it in style.

Temi, who is the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, shared a stack of photos that captured the style enthusiast with her friends in matching robes with the inscription 'Temi 26'.

Interestingly, a photo of her dressed in a monochrome look was also featured in the upload.

In the photo, the Citation actress is seen rocking a Haley houndstooth set from Storets, a womenswear brand born from a desire to offer trendy, stylish, high-quality fashion that doesn't break your wallet.

Well, considering Temi has been spotted in more expensive outfits, she certainly didn't go hard on the price.

The fashionista rocked a stylish ensemble. Photo credit: Temi Otedola, Storets

Source: Instagram

Price check

According to their official website, Temi rocked a Haley Houndstooth jacket worth N56,506 ($136).

She sported a Haley Buttoned crop top N26,591 ($64) which she wore underneath a Haley Houndstooth pleated skirt N34,901 ($84).

This brings the total of her houndstooth set to N117,998.

Source: Legit.ng