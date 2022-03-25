Popular Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, is still reeling in excitement over her AMVCA nomination

The curvy mother of one recently took to her Instagram page to share some gorgeous new photos rocking a Tolu Bally dress

Sometime in 2021, two celebrities, Tacha and Lilian Afegbai, also sported the same design, only in different colours

Osas Ighodaro was amongst the seven actresses nominated in the Best Actress in a Drama category at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

To celebrate her potential win, the talented screen goddess took to her Instagram page to share some dazzling new photos.

The actress was recently nominated for an AMVCA. Photo credit: @horlaroflagos (for @officialosas)

The mother of one put her sizzling curves on display in a gorgeous corset bodice off-shoulder mini dress created by popular designer, Tolu Bally.

The army green dress featured a cute bow on one side of the front part of the skirt.

With a short slit stopping just under the bow, the dress not only afforded an opportunity for the mother of one to show off her curves but also to flaunt her legs.

Other celebrities rocking the Tolu Bally mini dress

While most celebrities often strive to be spotted in luxurious and mostly unique outfits, sometimes, twinning moments happen - and it isn't always such a bad thing.

With many stars having a selected number of designers to style them, rocking similar styles tend to happen, sometimes unintentionally, sometimes not.

Big Brother Naija 2019 reality star, Natcha Akide who is better known as Tacha, had earlier taken to her Instagram page to share some photos of herself looking gorgeous in a Little Black Dress (LBD) designed by Tolu Bally.

A couple of days later, Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, jumped on the look, bringing more fire in a vibrant red version.

