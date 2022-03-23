Nigerian actress, Regina Chukwu, has taken to social media to share photos in honour of her birthday

The movie star and producer donned a gorgeous asoebi look complete with a stylish gele for her birthday shoot

In her second stack of photos, Chukwu switched things up as she donned a sizzling pink fringe look

Regina Chukwu turned a year older on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, and just like many Nigerian celebrities, took to her Instagram page to share some gorgeous new photos.

At a time when most celebrities are doing western fashion-inspired looks, the movie star who is also a producer opted for something a little more traditional - before rocking a different look.

The actress marked her birthday in style. Photo credit: Regina Chukwu

Source: Instagram

Regina Chukwu in traditional look

In the photos shared, Chukwu rocked a gorgeous green and maroon asoke dress.

The dress featured a cutout/slash plunging neckline design, its maroon bodice bedazzled with stones.

The lower part of the dress was made of green asoke. The waist-cinching dress which came with a maroon gele did well to flatter her curvy silhouette.

Check out the full look below:

Regina Chukwu in pink look

For her second look, the Nollywood actress switched things up when she shared photos of herself rocking a pink fringe look.

In the series of photos, Chukwu wore her hair in a centre part low ponytail with two locs cascading the sides of her face.

She showed off her legs in the shimmery look, donning a pair of nude sandals.

Swipe to see mo looks below:

