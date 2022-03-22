Nigerian fashionista, Temi Otedola, recently took to her Instagram page to share some gorgeous photos

The daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola turned a year older on March 20 and marked it in vintage style

The pretty young lady was dressed in a white dress with matching gloves and dark weaves which she let down

Temi Otedola is one lady who always gets it right when it comes to fashion and style, and she certainly didn't disappoint this time around.

Temi who is the daughter of an oil magnate, Femi Otedola, turned 26 on March 20 and celebrated with some new photos.

The style enthusiast turned a year old. Photo credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

In the photos, the style enthusiast rocked a beautiful executed vintage look that screamed old Hollywood glam.

She rocked a sweetheart neckline white dress with thin straps and some coordinating elbow-length gloves.

Wearing her dark wavy hair to one side of her face, she sported a multiple strand beaded choker neckpiece and round pearl & gold earrings. For her face, she kept things in nude tones.

Temi posed elegantly with a white cake and a vintage wine glass in one hand.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Source: Legit.ng