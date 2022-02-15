Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye who is better known as Bobrisky, has taken to social media to share a video

In the latest upload, the controversial social media star showed off his blinged-out, long red nails

Several social media users have reacted to the video with many people questioning how the crossdresser intended to work with them

When it comes to living the extravagantly lavish lifestyle, best believe Bobrisky is among those top on the list.

The self-acclaimed male barbie is certainly not going easy on those who have trolled him since the news of James Brown’s trip to London became public.

The crossdresser shared the video online. Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Amongst the numerous videos of affluence posted to his Instagram page is one in which he shows off his very long and bejewelled red nails.

Bobrisky was heard in the video describing the nails as luxury. He also thanked the nail technician as he took a swipe at his haters.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Well, not everyone was impressed by his flashy nails as some were concerned with how he intended to get anything done with such length.

Check out some comments below:

folastorms__:

"You go use am jam door your body go calm down."

jblazeroyalty:

"But wetin them dey take this kind nails do?"

hermeenat_yakub:

"Bob wit all dis nails how u dey take wash ur yansh if u sheet."

omonabouncing2:

"This nail is sharper than some ppl's destiny."

themadrianna_:

"How would you even wash yourself with this nails… make person no go Dey smell o."

Source: Legit.ng