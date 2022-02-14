Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 reality star, K3na Jones, recently celebrated her daughter, Lila, on her birthday

The Lockdown star took to her official Instagram page to share some adorable photos in honour of Lila turning 3

Ka3na, a fashion entrepreneur and brand influencer, has been known for rocking fabulous looks since her shot into the limelight

Sunday, February 13, 2022, was a special day for Ka3na Jones as her daughter, Lila, turned the big three!

To celebrate the special day, the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star took to her Instagram page of over 900k followers to share photos.

The reality star celebrated her daughter's birthday. Photo credit: @official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

Ka3na and her baby who are currently in the UK posed for several snapshots with both wearing matching outfits.

While the ebony beauty rocked a cleavage-revealing maxi tulle dress with ruffle sleeves and a thigh-high slit, little Lila sported a cute maxi dress devoid of a slit.

Sharing the photo, she captioned:

"Happy Birthday To Mine‍❤️‍‍@lila_bossbaby Big3! Motherhood is undoubtedly Amazing, Life-Changing, Hard, Incredible And Everything between. As you continue to change my life while you grow beautifully and UNCONTROLLABLE I will hold onto the good, breath through the bad, and welcome the widest and most wonderful ride of our lives together."

Swipe to see photos below:

