A Nigerian king, James Buremoh, has demonstrated great humility as he joined his villagers to fry garri for sale

In videos uploaded on his page, the king marketed the produce, telling people that it is "double fried"

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video were amazed that a king would make out time to do such a task

His Royal Highness James O Buremoh of Idera land has shown great humility in a video posted on his Instagram page.

In the video, the king sat down under a shed with other women and set on the task of frying garri for his community.

The Nigerian king was praised by many people. Photo source: @buremohjames

Source: Instagram

A selfless king

King Buremoh said that there is no garri like the one his community makes in a bid to market the produce to the public. He tagged the one he fried special.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In another video on his page, he could be seen conversing with the women as he tried to remove chaffs from grounded cassava using a mesh.

Watch his videos below:

He told the women that they would soon be surprised when people start coming en masse for the community’s garri. He said he already told people on his social media page that the food item is “double fried.”

Below were some of the reactions when one of the videos was reshared by Adeola Fayehun:

owomoyelabolu said:

"Omo… I now have a favorite king!"

beejaymore said:

"We should all learn from him cos life is so easy when we all act right, giving and sharing brings joy to the heart. Thank sir for your transparency. One love."

newtonade said:

"Went to school with Kabiesi kids back as at early 2000s kabiesi was dis kinda approachable big man...been a nice person ever since."

oluwa___shocker said:

"He is my daddy and I love him, may u live long daddy."

gracemancloud21 said:

"King is very hard working. His people better have no excuse not to hustle."

Nigerian king builds house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a kind Nigerian king in Osun state built a one-of-a-kind school in his community that got many talking on social media.

Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin with his resources built a school for children of the poorest of the poor.

Students of Abolarin College in Oke-Ila, Orangun are also not required to pay any school fees, an uncommon act shown by the king who teaches in the institution.

Source: Legit.ng