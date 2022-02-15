Popular Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun who is better known as Wizkid, recently shared some new photos via Instagram

The Grammy award-winning music star, in the photos, rocked a designer shirt worth over a million naira

Sometime in 2021, Wizkid was spotted at an event abroad in a vibrant green vest worth a million naira

Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid may not be one for showing off on the 'gram but whenever he releases new uploads, best believe he always comes through in style.

The singer rocked a shirt worth over a million naira. Photo credit: @wizkidayo, Farfetch

Source: Instagram

The Grammy award-winning music star, on February 14, shared new photos of himself sporting a floral-embroidered crochet shirt in the colour green.

A brief search through the internet shows that this isn't just a regular crochet piece but one from a high-end designer brand - Valentino.

According to shopping website, Farfetch, the short costs a whopping N1.3 million ($3,130).

Swipe to see more photos below:

Wizkid in a million naira vest

Wizkid is one Nigerian artiste who has and continues to make his fans across the world very proud.

As is the case with high-profile celebrities, Wizkid is no stranger to luxury designer brands and he rocks them so effortlessly that it doesn't take much to know that the singer is swimming in wealth.

The Grammy award winner who is currently in the USA has been wowing his audience with amazing performances across the country.

A while ago, the Made In Lagos crooner was spotted in Los Angeles rocking a green vest worth a lot of money.

Source: Legit.ng