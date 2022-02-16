There’s Beauty in Decency: BBNaija’s Mercy Stirs Mixed Reactions As She Steps Out in Revealing Outfit
- Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Mercy Eke has taken to social media with a new photos that got her fans and colleagues gushing over her
- The photo made the rounds on social media and some people could not get over how much of her body the dress she had on put on display
- Some other people also pointed out the job Mercy had done on her body as well as how heavily edited the photos are
Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Mercy Eke has got people talking with the recent hot photos she shared on her Instagram page.
The reality star showed off her thick thighs and behind in a silver knee-length dress which only covered the essential parts of her body.
Mercy Eke also used the caption to brag about her banging body and thick thighs.
"A$$ and thigh is where I’m thick at"
See the post below:
Reactions
Fans and colleagues of the BBNaija winner took turns hailing her, but other Nigerians had different opinions.
Read some of the comments gathered online below:
lindaosifo:
"Always a hottie "
thearinolao:
"Sheeshh! You look so smoking hot Lambo "
mariachikebenjamin:
"A whole asa !!! Snack indeed "
_chantelion:
"Iono why I feel so irritated though. Why edit this much? See people role model sha"
ugwuanyichidimmajessica:
"Slide 3, pls where is her armpit. Over editing is bad."
joyandrubby:
"And this set of people will be the ones to still come out to say "God is interested in our hearts and not our appearance"... forgetting that your personality is a reflection of what you have in your heart.... Hmn, it is well."
Fans gift BBNaija's Angel 2 plots of land and houseful of other lovely items to celebrate her 22nd birthday
ariyikeoluakobada:
"it will have been better oo if you kukuma no wear anything so that we can see everything "
Mercy Eke shows off impressive gift from her fans on Valentine’s Day
Popular Nigerian reality show star, Mercy Eke, was shown great love from her fans on Valentine’s Day. tines-day.
While some internet users gushed over the gifts, many of them expressed doubts and claimed that Mercy must have gifted herself.
In one post, Mercy flaunted a bouquet of beautiful red roses as well as a gift bag. In another post, the reality star showed off the cake, teddy bear, another flower bouquet, stacks of N1000 notes, a bottle of wine, a class and more.
Source: Legit.ng