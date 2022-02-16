Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Mercy Eke has taken to social media with a new photos that got her fans and colleagues gushing over her

The photo made the rounds on social media and some people could not get over how much of her body the dress she had on put on display

Some other people also pointed out the job Mercy had done on her body as well as how heavily edited the photos are

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Mercy Eke has got people talking with the recent hot photos she shared on her Instagram page.

The reality star showed off her thick thighs and behind in a silver knee-length dress which only covered the essential parts of her body.

Mercy Eke stirs reaction with new photos Photo credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

Mercy Eke also used the caption to brag about her banging body and thick thighs.

"A$$ and thigh is where I’m thick at"

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post below:

Reactions

Fans and colleagues of the BBNaija winner took turns hailing her, but other Nigerians had different opinions.

Read some of the comments gathered online below:

lindaosifo:

"Always a hottie "

thearinolao:

"Sheeshh! You look so smoking hot Lambo "

mariachikebenjamin:

"A whole asa !!! Snack indeed "

_chantelion:

"Iono why I feel so irritated though. Why edit this much? See people role model sha"

ugwuanyichidimmajessica:

"Slide 3, pls where is her armpit. Over editing is bad."

joyandrubby:

"And this set of people will be the ones to still come out to say "God is interested in our hearts and not our appearance"... forgetting that your personality is a reflection of what you have in your heart.... Hmn, it is well."

ariyikeoluakobada:

"it will have been better oo if you kukuma no wear anything so that we can see everything "

Mercy Eke shows off impressive gift from her fans on Valentine’s Day

Popular Nigerian reality show star, Mercy Eke, was shown great love from her fans on Valentine’s Day. tines-day.

While some internet users gushed over the gifts, many of them expressed doubts and claimed that Mercy must have gifted herself.

In one post, Mercy flaunted a bouquet of beautiful red roses as well as a gift bag. In another post, the reality star showed off the cake, teddy bear, another flower bouquet, stacks of N1000 notes, a bottle of wine, a class and more.

Source: Legit.ng