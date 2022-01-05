Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, certainly means business as she has started the year 2022 with a bang - fashion-wise.

The talented musician and mother of one is no stranger to the luxury side of life. Over the years, we've seen her splash millions on designer collections.

The dress was designed by Fisayo Longe. Photo credit: Tiwa Savage, Kai Collective

Interestingly, Nigerian designers are not left out of the Tiwa train.

Just recently, she shared several photos of herself rocking a stretchy woven cut out dress designed by Kai Collective - a London-based womenswear brand of attainable clothing with luxury aesthetics founded by fashion and travel blogger, Fisayo Longe.

Tagged the Añuli Dress Butter, the gown goes for £380 which is approximately N212k on their official website.

Swipe to see more photos below:

