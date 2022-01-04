Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, has revealed she spent millions of naira on her birthday looks

In a Twitter thread, the Lockdown star stated the birthday shoot was last minute and that she paid N19m to celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry, for the looks

The revelation has sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with some disapproving of the amount spent

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 ex-housemate, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, has left social media users buzzing with reactions after she revealed just how much went into creating her birthday looks.

Nengi's revelation has sparked mixed reactions. Photo credit: @nengiofficial

Recall the actress marked her 24th birthday on January 1, 2022, shared photos of herself rocking three stunning outfits to mark her new age.

In a Twitter thread, she revealed that her birthday shoot was a last-minute thought and that she only decided to do it to please her loved ones who would be heartbroken if she didn't.

Explaining further, the reality star who was styled by Swanky Jerry revealed she paid the celebrity stylist a whopping $35,000 (N14.4m) for the styling of her birthday looks.

Part of her tweets read:

"So I'm looking at my amazing outfits, looking at the limited time he had to put everything together and I couldn't even be mad. He sha gave me a discount (though small) but I do not regret it even a tiny bit coz my outfits were magical."

Reactions

kartelder:

"All Na Packaging .....#NengiLiar."

iamlordwayne:

"I hope she made the money back from the pictures or birthday. Or else! It’s not my business "

mister___maquez:

"Which is the bigger lie, the cost or her age? "

chikadibia59:

"The worst birthday dress I have ever seen. Ps:I love nnegi but that dress was not giving seriously "

hrh_olivia_:

"Ha I fear who nor fear una for this Instagram .. ahhhh "

iamscholarluv:

"Onye eriri eri 35k dollars for just styling and photoshoots....Nne Swanky riri gi eri."

ajikesheacentre:

"All that money for social media."

Neo and Venita reconcile

The new year has indeed started with a bang for the Akpofures as two of their very own Neo and Venita - decided to bury the hatchet.

In a video currently making waves on social media, the cousins who bought are stars of the coveted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show, were captured hugging it out, much to the pleasure of spectators.

Recall Venita had in the past expressed her disapproval of Neo's relationship with fellow Lockdown star, Vee, expressing that she was concerned that he wasn't doing anything for himself but rather was focused on his relationship.

Source: Legit.ng