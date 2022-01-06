Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ex-housemate, Roseline Afije who is better known as Liquorose never ceases to keep her fans impressed with her sense of style and this time is no different.

The Shine Ya Eyes star who is one of the few housemates with pretty high social media engagement has finally hit 2 million followers on Instagram.

The reality star recently hit 2m followers on Instagram. Photo credit: @liquorose

Source: Instagram

To celebrate this social media feat, the professional dancer took to her page to share some absolutely gorgeous photos of herself.

The flash photos see the president of the Liquolions in a cross back blue dress. Rocking long dark braids, Liquorose made sure to flaunt what her mama gave her in the stunning shimmery number.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"Thank you to my 2M Family love everyone of y’all, God bless."

Swipe to see more photos below:

Liquorose in Louis Vutton

While she can switch up her looks at any time, it appears Liquorose is a tomboy at heart.

Sometime in 2021, the reality star shared photos of herself in a stylish ensemble.

However, it wasn't just any designer clothing but that of the popular luxury brand, Louis Vuitton.

The reality star wore a striped monogram workwear denim shirt priced at N970k (HKD 18400) and striped monogram denim cargo pants worth the same price, bringing both outfits to over N1.9 million.

Interestingly, in March 2021, popular Nigerian singer, Davido, was also spotted rocking the same design. While the singer is known for his affinity for expensive jewellery, every once in a while, he proves that that love extends to designer clothing as well.

