Nollywood actress and top social media influencer, Tonto Dikeh, is one Nigerian celebrity who never passes on an opportunity to look her very best and it appears that's not going to change in 2022.

The yummy mummy of one who is popularly referred to as King Tonto due to her feisty and voracious nature, is big on stylish ensembles.

The actress marked the new year in style. Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

To mark the start of the new year, she took to her Instagram page to share some gorgeous new photos of herself.

The deep cream fringe mini dress did justice to her curvy physique and afforded her the opportunity to show off her ivory legs.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"2022 My Year of all round possiblities and Laugher!! ☺️❤️"

Tonto Dikeh's love for ankara styles

In 2021, the movie star was known for her elegant ankara styles.

Her love for creative styles and vibrant African prints often leaves fans anticipating what her next look will be.

The mother of one who appears to be a very loyal customer to Nigerian designer, Bibi Christopher, often steps out looking like a million bucks.

Tonto may be somewhat of a controversial star but we can all agree that when it comes to her fashion sense, she has got that on lockdown.

Source: Legit.ng