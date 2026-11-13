Blessing CEO told VDM she had never heard of IVD before Daddy Freeze brought her onto a live video about Bimbo's case

The relationship therapist revealed she first met IVD after he reached out to thank her for speaking on his behalf following his wife's death

Blessing CEO admitted her feelings for IVD developed gradually, beginning with pity before turning into something deeper

Relationship therapist and influencer Blessing CEO has broken her silence on one of the most controversial allegations surrounding her, that she was romantically involved with IVD while his late wife, Bimbo, was still alive.

The admission came during a candid sit-down with popular content creator VDM published on Instagram on Friday, 14 November 2026 in which Blessing gave a detailed account of how she first encountered IVD and what ultimately led to their relationship.

Blessing CEO has shared her encounter with IVD after he lost his wife and why she helped him. Photo credit@officlablessingceo/@ivd001

Source: Instagram

Responding directly to VDM's question, Blessing stated clearly that she had never met or even heard of IVD before Bimbo's death. She explained that she only got drawn into the story after Daddy Freeze invited her to join a live video as a relationship expert to comment on the incident in which Bimbo reportedly burned herself.

Blessing said her comments were taken out of context and used as clickbait, with only a portion of her 45-minute discussion circulated online.

How Blessing CEO met IVD

According to Blessing, IVD reached out to her after the interview to thank her for being one of the few voices that did not condemn him outright. The two exchanged numbers, and she said she privately questioned him about whether he had any involvement in his wife's death.

Satisfied with the evidence he shared, she chose not to publicly distance herself from him.

She recalled a turning point when IVD posted what appeared to want to end it all as he shared a message on his story after being released on bail from Panti.

Blessing CEO has spoken about his relationship with IVD and the controversy surrounding them. Photo credit@officilablessingceo

Source: Instagram

After friends urged her to intervene, she drove to his apartment in Eleganza early one morning and found him in a heavily sedated state. She stayed for hours while he slept, even alerting reception out of concern for his safety.

Blessing described the moment she began seeing IVD differently, not at that initial visit, but later, when he came into her office as a client. She said seeing him looking composed and determined to rebuild his car business, despite public scrutiny, made an impression on her.

She was candid about the progression from professional concern to romantic interest, telling VDM:

"I've never dated anybody younger. He's the first person. I've never had close. Really, so it was me."

VDM pressed her on the nature of their bond and suggested she owed an apology to Bimbo's family, to which Blessing responded that she had nothing to apologise for regarding the period before Bimbo's death.

Here is the Instagram video of Blessing CEO speaking about IVD and his late wife:

Blessing CEO begins refunding donors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO had started refunding Nigerians who donated money for her alleged cancer treatment.

The influencer shared bank receipts on April 21 showing she returned ₦250 to social media activist VDM and ₦1 million to another donor.

This refund process followed massive pressure from contributors and a petition submitted to the EFCC over alleged forged medical documents.

Source: Legit.ng