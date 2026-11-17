Osun Governor Adeleke's Arrival at Silverbird Awards Night Sparks Kim Jong-un Comparisons
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- A video of Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke arriving at the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards went viral on Monday, November 16, 2026
- The governor turned up at Eko Hotel dressed in an all-black suit, drawing attention for both his outfit and his walking style
- Nigerians flooded the comments with comparisons between Adeleke and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's signature Mao suit look
Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has found himself at the centre of a viral moment after a video of his appearance at the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards made rounds online.
The clip, filmed at the Eko Hotel on Monday, November 16, 2026, captured the governor stepping into the event venue in a sharp all-black suit. What was meant to be a straightforward awards night entrance quickly snowballed into a full-blown social media talking point.
Legit.ng also reported that Davido reacted after his uncle, Governor Adeleke, bagged the Man of the Year award.
Adeleke compared to Kim Jong-un
Nigerians watching the video wasted no time drawing parallels between Governor Adeleke's black suit and walking demeanour and the signature Mao suit, also called a Zhongshan suit, favoured by North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un. The comparison spread rapidly, with commenters on Instagram coining nicknames and trading jokes about the governor's style.
Here are some of the reactions:
@mumirol wrote:
"Haa who sew Kim Jong style for my Governor 😂😂it fits him sha"
@project_k_hid commented:
"Kim jong osun state"
@veryblackmanofph said:
"North Korea President"
@sarah.jewelries reacted:
"Which one is Kim jong adeleke again 😂😂 Una no go kill person for this app 😂"
@iamblessingonys wrote:
"This man need to loose weight"
@halleskey added:
"Kim Jong Jackson Adeleke"
The video showing the moment Governor Ademola Adeleke arrived at the awards night is below:
Davido gets call from Ademola Adeleke
Legit.ng also reported that a heartwarming video showed an emotional moment between Osun governor Ademola Adeleke and his nephew, Davido, following the latter's victory in the state governorship election.
During a phone call, the visibly emotional governor was seen in tears, pleading with the singer to return to Osun State and hug him.
His son, Sina Rambo, also expressed gratitude to Davido for his support, while the singer warmly encouraged his uncle to rest after the demanding election period and promised to visit on Monday to celebrate the victory together.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng