Governor Adeleke's sons B-Red and Sina Rambo each acquired a matching red luxury SUV on the night of October 7, 2026

B-Red took delivery of a Lamborghini Urus while Sina Rambo collected a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, both in coordinated red

The coordinated multimillion-naira purchases sparked fierce debate online, with Nigerians divided over the display of wealth

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke's sons have set Nigerian social media ablaze after separately posting videos of their latest acquisitions, a red Lamborghini Urus and a matching red Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, on their Instagram stories on the night of October 7, 2026.

Musician B-Red, whose full name is Adebayo Adeleke, took delivery of the Lamborghini Urus, while his brother Sina Rambo drove off in the G-Wagon.

Governor Adeleke’s sons B-Red and Sina Rambo show off matching luxury SUVs

Source: Instagram

The brothers celebrated the coordinated purchases online, joking about "twinning" and "going crazy" as they showed off the two gleaming red SUVs side by side, a flex that collectively represents a multimillion-naira outlay.

Who are B-Red and Sina Rambo?

Both brothers are established figures in Nigerian music and are cousins to Afrobeats superstar Davido.

Their father, Governor Adeleke, is part of a family that accumulated considerable wealth through business interests spanning energy, education, and other sectors across the United States and Nigeria, long before venturing into politics.

B-Red has previously stated publicly that his family's financial standing has nothing to do with political office.

See B-Red and Sina Rambo flaunt their matching red Lamborghini and G-Wagon in the X video below:

Nigerians react to B-Red and Sina Rambo's luxury cars

The posts triggered swift and divided reactions across social media.

Some users were quick to defend the brothers, arguing that their wealth predates any government involvement.

In contrast, others voiced concern about the optics of conspicuous spending against the backdrop of Nigeria's ongoing economic hardship.

@TheRealGevix wrote:

"Shaking my head 😭 one family outing and the car dealership probably started planning a second branch. Lamborghini plus G-Wagon? Una no dey do things small at all."

@harbey_tiger commented:

"Without politics money they will buy all these cars even more"

@isdore22468 added:

"B red is David adeleke cousin and David adeleke is one of the richest musician in África if not the richest, bred is also a musician he hace royalties from music comino his uncle is a billonaire and his father s wealthy b4 bn a govnr so he can afford it"

@ISemilor4130 noted:

"Wetin dey pain Nigerians be say them no fit attach the purchase to state money"

@fideliswil24342 questioned:

"Why dem never buy am since ? No be say the money no Dey"

@amyoungkolleh wrote:

"I hope this is not our osun state money be this oo hmmm… congratulations 🎉"

@Anointingxx added:

"Una no even wait the oil money don dey come 😭"

Source: Legit.ng