Videos from this year's edition of the Gospel music concert The Experience 2025 have emerged on social media

Gospel singer Gaise Baba is set to made his debut appearance at the yearly music concert as he joined the likes of Moses Bliss, Yinka Alaseyori, Mercy Chinwo, among others

The massive turnout at the event, which took place in Lagos, has also gained attention on social media

Heartwarming videos from the annual gospel music concert, The Experience 2025, in Lagos have surfaced on social media, especially on X, formerly Twitter.

The Experience 2025 marked the 20th anniversary edition of the all-night gospel concert, which took place on Friday, December 5, 2025, at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

Gaise Baba joins other gospel artistes at The Experience 20. Credit: gaisebaba/theexperience

Source: Instagram

This year's edition saw "No Turning Back" hit singer Gaise Baba making his debut appearance.

Other Nigerian gospel singers at the event included Frank Edwards, Bidemi Olaoba, Yinka Alaseyori, Moses Bliss, Sinach, Mercy Chinwo, Dunsin Oyekan, among others. They were also joined by international gospel artistes like Travis Greene and Chandler Moore.

The theme for this year was dubbed "Jesus United," as people joined the event physically and virtually.

Videos from the event grounds at Tafawa Balewa Square have shown that worshippers turned up in large numbers.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Moses Bliss' ex-signee Ebuka Songs made his debut at the 2024 edition.

Gaise Baba among gospel singers who attended The Experience 20. Credit: gaisebaba

Source: Instagram

He thrilled worshippers with a live performance of his hit song, 'I Am a Soldier,' and they sang along with him.

Slide the post below to see pictures from Frank Edwards' ministration:

Reactions to The Experience 20

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions. Read the comemnts below:

ThePChris commented:

"Solomon Lange is Anointed !!!"

spiceeamiee commented:

"Experience, if you people want us to vibe to northern gospel songs, what happened to Kaestrings? By now we should be crying to Rahama and Haske … #TE20."

MrRalpharmony commented:

"Emma Oh My God should be ministering as his own man at the Experience tho.... Just saying. Man's too gifted and has a solid discography."

OnlyoneYomi wrote:

"Emma oh my god left the world of comedy for good and focused on Jesus. Look where he is now! Only God can do this #TE20 #TheExperience20."

MrRalpharmony said:

"Solomon Lange at #TE20 #THEEXPERIENCE20 repping the North. We stand in agreement of faith with our brethren in the north. Amen!"

TOLUccI commented:

"There's just something so pure about Hausa worship... You can literarily feel the devotion even when you don't understand the lyrics. I follow this lady."

Vital_OJ said:

"What obleee can be better than this?? Outside to thank God for life. #TE20 #JesusUnited #TheExperience20."

haykyns commented:

"Good to see Solomon Lange finally ministering at #TheExperience20. Been listening to him since 2005 when I first heard him singing “Nagode” at a church in Jos. Well deserved."

Tope Alabi, others grace The Experience 18

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tope Alabi was among the singers at The Experience in 2023.

The singer also shared a heartwarming clip of her linking up with some of her colleagues.

Reacting to Alabi's video, a fan wrote:

"The Glory of God shall be Reveal Love you mama."

Source: Legit.ng