The Federal Government has congratulated six Nigerian music stars following their nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards

Davido, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr, Wizkid and Burna Boy earned nominations across five categories

Minister Hannatu Musawa said the government would be cheering the artists at the February 2027 ceremony

The Federal Government has joined Nigerians in celebrating Davido, Tems, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake and Ayra Starr following their nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, congratulated the singers in a post on her X account on Thursday, November 26.

She described their international recognition as a moment of pride for Nigeria, noting the country's strong representation in some of the awards' major categories.

FG describes Wizkid, Davido's international recognition as a moment of pride for Nigeria. Photos: @officialasiwajubat/@wizkidayo/@davido.

Source: Instagram

FG celebrates Nigerian Grammy nominees

According to Musawa, Nigerian artistes accounted for three of the five nominees in the Best Global Music Album category and four of the five entries in the Best African Music Performance category.

She also pointed out that the achievements of musicians extend beyond the performers, as producers, engineers, dancers and other crew members contribute to the success of their records.

The minister stressed that protecting creators' ownership rights remained an important part of the government's work.

She added that Nigeria would be cheering the nominated artistes when the awards ceremony is held in February.

How Nigerian stars secured nominations

The Recording Academy announced the nominees on November 16, with the six Nigerian singers earning recognition across five categories.

Asake, Wizkid, Tems and Ayra Starr featured in the Best African Music Performance category, while Davido, Ayra Starr and Tems earned nominations for their albums in the Best Global Music Album category.

Burna Boy also secured a Best Global Music Performance nomination for his collaboration with Colombian singer Shakira, 'Dìá Dìá'.

Tems earned additional recognition in the Best R&B Solo Performance and Best R&B Song categories for 'What You Need'.

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, United States.

Read the X post of Hannatu Musawa here:

Davido opens up about his friendship with Rema

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido explained that he shares a close friendship with fellow singer Rema, despite the pair never recording a song together.

He said Rema often calls him for conversations that can last up to an hour, describing the younger singer as respectful and his Edo brother.

Davido also praised Rema’s success and left the door open for a possible musical collaboration in the future.

Source: Legit.ng