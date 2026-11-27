Veekee James visited Muinat's social media page and made a discovery that changed everything

The designer announced that she, her husband, and their friends had decided to pull back their financial offer

Others who pledged to triple the scholarship amount were called out in Veekee's comment

Designer Veekee James has officially pulled the plug on the additional scholarship sponsorship she and her circle had offered to Muinat, the woman at the centre of the ongoing Prudential Fashion Academy (PFA) scholarship dispute.

On Thursday, November, 26, 2026, Veekee dropped a comment on a video shared by PFA founder Prudent Gabriel, explaining exactly why she had changed her mind.

Veekee James visited the Instagram page of the woman who received a scholarship and shared what she saw. Photo credit@veekeejames/@prudentgabriel

Source: Instagram

After taking a closer look at Muinat's Instagram page, she said she found no trace of any interest in fashion, noting that the page was centred around cake designing.

For Veekee, that discovery was enough to settle the matter.

Veekee James withdraws scholarship offer

In her comment, the designer made it clear that fashion is not a venture she takes lightly, and that she had no intention of investing in someone who showed no genuine passion for the craft.

Veekee James has shared the reason for withdrawing support from Prudent Gabriel's candidacy. Photo credit@veekeejames

Source: Instagram

She also addressed the people who had criticised the original amount, saying those who felt it was insufficient now had the chance to step up themselves.

"My sister! Do not stress yourself any further! I've been on this lady's page and I've seen there that she's a cake designer with no sign of anything about fashion on her page! Clearly she had no business coming up for that scholarship or trying to keep a scholarship that was never hers to begin with! Finally, I, my husband and our friends will be keeping our hard earned money! Fashion is not something I am randomly going into and I will not be investing in someone who never wanted it and clearly has zero passion for it! Everyone who offered to triple the amount or said almost 4m naira is not enough for a human being to be even a tad bit appreciative, this is your opportunity to take the lead. Shallom!" she wrote.

Here is the Instagram post made by the fashion designer about her decision:

What people are saying about Veekee's decision

The comment drew hundreds of replies, with opinions sharply divided online:

@comfys_beaudi:

"What if she's transitioning into fashion designing. God"

@rhuth.ify:

"Lol. All these to justify your decisions. People express appreciation differently. Also, the other lady wasn't even expressing appreciation, but pleading for reconsideration as she missed when her number was called. There was a criteria to win. Both ladies met it. If the first lady never came up on the stage, is that how they'll keep shifting goalpost to find a suitable winner, no longer based on the initial criteria but now on appreciation? We are funny people."

@the_zain_woman:

"Thank God for God o"

@yazzy_ng:

"person wey go help you no go stress you that's why Man no be God learn from that."

@__sinachh:

"The earlier we stop using emotions in some certain things, the better for us all. Let's be more logical than emotional please. Would you all rather she gets there and fumble later in the future? She already said she had no business with fashion designing."

@kigholisa:

"Thank God that God is not a man, imagine withdrawing scholarship"

Prudent Gabriel dragged over treatment of scholarship candidates

Legit.ng reported that a scholarship attendee publicly called out Prudent Gabriel on X, alleging that she was subjected to a demeaning experience during the scholarship selection process.

The post, shared on November 25, 2026, sparked widespread reactions among Nigerians, with many questioning the organiser’s approach and the treatment of scholarship applicants.

Critics have also raised concerns over the apparent contradiction of requiring people to purchase tickets for an event where a scholarship winner, supposedly receiving a free scholarship, would be announced.

Source: Legit.ng