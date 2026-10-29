Priscilla Ojo confirmed her participation in the Medicaid Cancer Foundation's Walk Away Cancer 12.0 event in Abuja on October 31

The fashion and digital media personality will join a 5-kilometre walk pushing for early cancer detection and accessible healthcare in Nigeria

Iyabo Ojo publicly reacted to her daughter's involvement in the cancer awareness campaign on Instagram

Priscilla Ojo is gearing up to lace up her sneakers for a worthy cause, as the fashion and digital media personality prepares to join the Medicaid Cancer Foundation's Walk Away Cancer 12.0 event in Abuja on October 31.

The foundation made the announcement on Instagram, confirming Priscilla's participation in the 5-kilometre awareness walk. The annual event centres on championing early cancer detection, supporting those currently living with the disease, and driving conversations around more accessible cancer care for Nigerians.

Iyabo Ojo shares her thoughts as her daughter takes a bold step about cancer programme. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Organisers emphasised the urgency behind the initiative, noting that "early detection can improve the chances of successful treatment" and that timely access to healthcare remains a critical factor in how cancer outcomes play out. The campaign's rallying message, "One Walk. One Fight. Every Step Matters," was directed at both Priscilla's fanbase and members of the general public, encouraging wide turnout on the day.

Iyabo Ojo shows her support

Veteran Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla's mother, wasted no time in expressing her feelings about the announcement. She responded to the foundation's Instagram post with two heart emojis, a small but meaningful gesture of maternal pride and solidarity behind her daughter's involvement.

Iyabo Ojo sent message to the organisers of a program her daughter wants to attend. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Priscilla's participation reflects a growing trend among Nigerian celebrities who are choosing to leverage their public profiles for health advocacy, particularly as cancer awareness conversations gain more ground across the country.

Here is the Instagram post about ther actress and her daughter:

Fans react to Priscilla Ojo's involvement

Legit.ng compiled fan reactions below:

@thejpdiariescanada wrote:

"Queen P! Abuja let's show up big for Biggest P and let's fight cancer together "

@iammumb commented:

"Abuja, please show big P love."

@rebeccaumuturay said:

"Priscy baby."

@flneuncle reacted:

"All the best"

Priscilla reacts to Lizzy Anjorin's claims

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin stirred controversy after calling out her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, over her attendance at music executive Soso Soberekon’s wedding in Warri.

Lizzy alleged that Iyabo took her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, to the event without an invitation. She also questioned why the actress attended the occasion with her daughter, making remarks that appeared to suggest financial desperation as the reason behind their trip. Her comments quickly attracted attention on social media, with fans weighing in on the latest drama involving the actresses.

Reacting to the allegations, Priscilla Ojo took to her Instagram Stories to defend herself and her mother. She maintained that she is an adult who would never attend an event without receiving a proper invitation.

Source: Legit.ng