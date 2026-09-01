A viral video captured 2Baba performing his hit song True Love at a recent night show, prompting a bold reaction from the crowd

Women in the audience screamed Annie Idibia's name when the singer asked where his true love was, putting him on the spot

2Baba issued a firm but joking warning to fans who insisted his estranged wife remains the one true love of his life

2Baba found himself in a tight spot at a recent night show after fans refused to let his complicated love life stay out of the spotlight.

A video from the event went viral after the music legend performed his popular song *True Love* and posed the question to his audience:

2Baba Idibia cautions fans who said Annie is the singer’s true love. Credit: @2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

"Where is my true love?" The crowd, rather than keeping things light, immediately shouted back one name: Annie, referring to his estranged wife Annie Idibia.

The moment clearly caught the singer off guard. Instead of playing along, 2Baba shut it down with a firm but humorous caution to the crowd.

"Don't mention any name that will put me in trouble," he told the audience.

2Baba’s reaction to woman’s claim about Annie Idibia leaves fans talking. Credit: @2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

2Baba and Annie Idibia's Complicated History

The crowd's reaction speaks to just how deeply fans remain invested in the 2Baba and Annie Idibia story. Despite the well-publicised troubles in their marriage, many supporters appear unwilling to accept that chapter as truly closed, and the night show became an accidental stage for that sentiment.

For the audience, Annie is not just a former partner. She represents an unfinished story they feel emotionally attached to, and the moment 2Baba asked about true love, the answer seemed obvious to them.

The singer's swift pushback suggested he was not in the mood to have his personal life become the evening's entertainment, even if the exchange drew laughter from those present. The video has since circulated widely online.

Watch the viral video from 2Baba's recent concert:

2Baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng previously reported that 2baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng