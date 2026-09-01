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2Baba Responds Strongly as Woman Makes Bold Claim About Annie Idibia Being His True Love
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2Baba Responds Strongly as Woman Makes Bold Claim About Annie Idibia Being His True Love

by  Chinasa Afigbo
2 min read
  • A viral video captured 2Baba performing his hit song True Love at a recent night show, prompting a bold reaction from the crowd
  • Women in the audience screamed Annie Idibia's name when the singer asked where his true love was, putting him on the spot
  • 2Baba issued a firm but joking warning to fans who insisted his estranged wife remains the one true love of his life

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2Baba found himself in a tight spot at a recent night show after fans refused to let his complicated love life stay out of the spotlight.

A video from the event went viral after the music legend performed his popular song *True Love* and posed the question to his audience:

2Baba makes move after woman singles out Annie Idibia as his true love
2Baba Idibia cautions fans who said Annie is the singer’s true love. Credit: @2babaofficial
Source: Instagram
"Where is my true love?" The crowd, rather than keeping things light, immediately shouted back one name: Annie, referring to his estranged wife Annie Idibia.

The moment clearly caught the singer off guard. Instead of playing along, 2Baba shut it down with a firm but humorous caution to the crowd.

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"Don't mention any name that will put me in trouble," he told the audience.
2Baba takes decisive action after woman brings up Annie Idibia’s place in his heart
2Baba’s reaction to woman’s claim about Annie Idibia leaves fans talking. Credit: @2babaofficial
Source: Instagram

2Baba and Annie Idibia's Complicated History

The crowd's reaction speaks to just how deeply fans remain invested in the 2Baba and Annie Idibia story. Despite the well-publicised troubles in their marriage, many supporters appear unwilling to accept that chapter as truly closed, and the night show became an accidental stage for that sentiment.

For the audience, Annie is not just a former partner. She represents an unfinished story they feel emotionally attached to, and the moment 2Baba asked about true love, the answer seemed obvious to them.

The singer's swift pushback suggested he was not in the mood to have his personal life become the evening's entertainment, even if the exchange drew laughter from those present. The video has since circulated widely online.

Watch the viral video from 2Baba's recent concert:

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2Baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng previously reported that 2baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Annie IdibiaAfrobeats
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