2Baba had fans cracking up during his live performance at Rehab Lounge in Calgary, Canada on Saturday, October 24

The Nigerian music legend made a surprising on-stage declaration while performing his hit 'True Love' at The VIP Experience show

The moment went viral amid a high-profile marital crisis involving 2Baba, Senator Natasha Osawaru and his former wife Annie Idibia

Afrobeats icon 2Baba served up laughter alongside live music when he took the stage at Rehab Lounge in Calgary, Canada on Saturday, 24 October, for The VIP Experience, and one unscripted moment from the night is now making the rounds online.

During his performance of the fan-favourite track True Love, the music icon paused to address the women in the crowd who seemed hesitant to sing along.

2Baba speaks out on fresh resolution as family issues with Natasha Osawaru continue. Credit: @2babaofficial, @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

In typical 2Baba fashion, he turned the moment into comedy, reassuring the ladies with a declaration that had the room erupting:

"I don stop to dey give belle. I no dey do that kain thing again."

2Baba's Calgary night out

The event, organised by @mallamyankee, brought a crowd of Nigerian music lovers together at the Calgary venue for an evening of nostalgia and live entertainment.

2Baba, born Innocent Idibia, worked through his catalogue of timeless hits while keeping the atmosphere warm and playful throughout the night, pausing between songs to connect with his audience.

The quip about no longer getting women pregnant drew immediate laughter from fans in attendance, with many quickly drawing the connection to his very public personal life.

2Baba’s latest confession amid family saga with Natasha Osawaru gets people talking. Credit: @2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

The singer even referenced his "true love" during the performance, with fans in the crowd reportedly mentioning Annie Idibia, his estranged wife, by name.

The clip has gained traction online largely because of its timing. 2Baba is currently navigating a family crisis involving his wife, Edo State lawmaker Senator Natasha Osawaru, alongside renewed public attention surrounding his relationship with Annie Idibia.

The on-stage joke, whether intended as self-deprecating humour or a genuine statement of personal change, landed differently against that backdrop for many viewers.

Watch the Calgary performance moment that sparked the buzz:

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba, Annie's marriage saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo joined celebrities who shared their views on the divorce between 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She advised the two of them and spoke about their children and how they should be handled.

The actress also corrected the singer and stated clearly that his timing was wrong. Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

Source: Legit.ng