Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey crossed 1 billion views on YouTube, making history as the first African gospel artist to reach the milestone

Bassey's YouTube channel has gathered over 1.014 billion views and 5.24 million subscribers since launching in 2011

The billion-view landmark coincides with the October 2026 edition of the Hallelujah Challenge, the global worship movement Bassey founded in 2017

Nigerian gospel singer and pastor Nathaniel Bassey has crossed a landmark that no African gospel artist had reached before him, surpassing one billion views on YouTube.

Figures on his official channel, Nathaniel Bassey Main, showed more than 1.014 billion views and 5.24 million subscribers at the time of filing this report on November 2, 2026.

Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey becomes the first African gospel artist to cross 1 billion YouTube views. Photo: nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

The channel has been active since 2011, making the achievement the result of over a decade of consistent output.

The timing carries added significance. The milestone arrived during the October 2026 edition of the Hallelujah Challenge, the midnight prayer and worship programme Bassey founded in 2017.

What is the Hallelujah Challenge?

What began as an online worship gathering has expanded into a global Christian movement.

Twice every year, thousands of participants join the live sessions, while millions more engage with recorded editions.

The programme draws worshippers from across the world, uniting them through sessions of praise, prayers and worship.

Nathaniel Bassey built his following partly through a catalogue of widely recognised gospel songs including Imela, Onise Iyanu, Olowogbogboro and You Are God.

These tracks have earned him a devoted audience in Nigeria and among gospel music communities internationally.

Hallelujah Challenge stays focused on worship

The billion-view figure has prompted some followers to suggest that Nathaniel Bassey could consider monetising the platform and the enormous audience his worship sessions attract.

The minister, however, has sometimes made it clear that financial returns are not the primary aim of the Hallelujah Challenge.

He has consistently positioned it as a spiritual exercise centred on devotion and worship rather than revenue.

Gospel minister Nathaniel Bassey sets a historic African record with over 1 billion views on his official YouTube channel. Photo: nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

Nathaniel Bassey leads powerful hymns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nathaniel Bassey stirred deep emotions after leading worshippers in a moving rendition of the classic hymn In Christ Alone, My Hope Is Found during his Hallelujah Challenge midnight prayer session.

The live ministration, which carried the lines "No guilt in life, no fear in death" and "From life's first cry to final breath, Jesus commands my destiny," struck a particularly raw nerve with viewers, with many fans breaking down as the words rang out.

The outpouring of emotion was not without context. The Nigerian gospel music community had just experienced a painful loss the previous day, with the passing of fellow gospel singer Toluwanisings on October 14.

Source: Legit.ng