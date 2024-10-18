Social media financial adviser Geh Geh has reacted to the N100million Don Jazzy gave to Verydarkman for his NGO

He said that VDM will soon insult and ask Don Jazzy where he got the money from and the EFCC will start investigating him

Geh Geh also thrashed VDM for considering himself the black messiah of the people online and for begging

Self acclaimed social media financial expert, Emmanuel Obruste, professionally known as Geh Geh, has given his two cents to music entrepreneur, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy and Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman.

Don Jazzy had given VDM the sum of N100milion for his Non Governmental Organisation after he begged online.

Reacting to the gesture, Geh Geh knocked both Don Jazzy and VDM. According to him, Don Jazzy was supposed to used the money to buy tricycles for Nigerians instead of giving it to VDM.

He added that the TikToker had insulted Don Jazzy before after he gave Idris Okunneye, also known as Bobrisky money. He explained that VDM poured spit on Don Jazzy and looked down on him.

Geh Geh knocks VDM

In the recording, the content creator, called out VDM and stated that he was not supposed to accept the money since he had blasted Don Jazzy in the past.

He blamed VDM's fans, who saw him as their "black Jesus". He explained that very soon, VDM will drag the Mavin record boss and ask him where he got the money from.

Geh Geh also opined that VDM might instigate the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Don Jazzy.

This is not the first time that Geh Geh will be bashing celebrites online. He once slammed Davido for giving his driver a jeep.

See the video here:

What fans said about Geh Geh's video

@adeizamo:

"But the money is not for VDM, the money is for charity now."

@kvng_mst:

"One donation, 99 advisers."

@zonnergy_limited:

"His shoe."

@aquastudios_:

"Geh Geh na another werey on this internet."

@derulo_xx:

"Geh geh na werey normally."

@i_am_sam_cupido:

"He say 'he don wash he hand for don jazzy matter as who you be."

@prince_aleshinloye001:

"Lmao, omoh see shoe…..simbi goes to school."

@isiakab09:

"E go pain me if this guy na Labor for this house wey he dey always shoot content."

@chinny_005:

"Oga said “I blame myself”, we blame you too."

@edesirialbert:

"You blame yourself? Na you give Don J the 100 million?"

Geh Geh blasts Don Jazzy over donation

Legit.ng had reported that Geh Geh had stated that he was pissed off when he heard that Afrobeat singer, Rema, donated N105 million to a Christ Embassy church.

He stated that the Hehehe crooner did not make a wise decision because the church was already rich and did not need his money.

