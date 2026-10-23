A video of Nollywood veterans Francis Duru and Kanayo O. Kanayo sharing a meal resurfaced after news of Duru's passing broke

Kanayo posted a tribute on Instagram and TikTok on October 23, 2026, honouring his late colleague's legacy

Duru's death came just two years after he lost his son in 2024, with fans pouring out heartfelt tributes online

A warm, unhurried clip of Nollywood veterans Francis Duru and Kanayo O. Kanayo eating together outdoors has taken on a deeply emotional weight following Duru's death at the age of 57.

In the footage, the two actors shared dishes and conversed casually in what appeared to be a relaxed setting, their easy chemistry reflecting decades of shared history in the Nigerian film industry.

Kanayo O. Kanayo pays tribute to late Nollywood actor Francis Duru following his death at age 57. Photo: kanayo.o.kanayo/francis.duru

Source: Instagram

Kanayo originally posted the clip on TikTok on July 9, 2025.

After news of Duru's passing broke, the video began recirculating widely, with viewers struck by the warmth and ordinariness of the moment between two friends who had no idea it would one day serve as a farewell of sorts.

Kanayo O. Kanayo pays tribute to late Nollywood icon Francis Duru

On October 23, 2026, Kanayo O. Kanayo took to both Instagram and TikTok to share a photograph of Duru alongside a moving tribute.

"A CONSUMMATE ACTOR HAS LEFT THE STAGE. One of the most flexible, prolific performers Nigeria ever produced. Rest in Peace my brother," he wrote.

Francis Duru's family confirmed he passed away following a brief illness.

For those who grew up watching Nollywood in its golden era, his name is inseparable from deeply emotional performances, particularly in village-themed dramas where his range and screen presence made him unforgettable.

His death follows a painful 2024, during which he lost his son.

Watch Francis Duru and Kanayo’s bonding in the TikTok video below:

Fans remember Francis Duru

The combination of Kanayo's tribute and the resurfaced meal video has amplified public mourning across social media platforms.

Fans have been sharing old clips and memories of the actor's most iconic roles.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@Jackkalle said:

"Rest in peace Odum. His energy on that video was pure magic. We just have to keep sharing his clips so the legacy stays alive."

@ChloeCairnly wrote:

"the way he was just sitting there eating like the ancestors hadn't already called him back home is haunting me"

@toomuchjay commented:

"I still remember that his cry in Part 1 when his uncle kpaied his father and he told him 'Onye ma mmadu n'egbu ya' when Nollywood was captivating"

@HB4CMAY shared:

"And this is a man that lost his son two years ago. Life can be cruel sometimes. Rest peace Francis Duru. Thank you for the memories on screen."

Kanayo O. Kanayo remembers late actor Francis Duru in an emotional social media tribute after his death. Photo: kanayo.o.kanayo/francis.duru

Source: Instagram

Kanayo sparks reactions with keys to success post

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kanayo O. Kanayo ignited reactions online after sharing what he described as the three keys to success.

The actor posted photos with fellow Nollywood legends Patience Ozokwor and Pete Edochie at an event, labelling the trio as wisdom, wickedness and sacrifice, describing them as the keys to success, humorously matching each word to their on-screen reputations.

The playful but symbolic post generated wide engagement, with many Nigerians connecting the actors' long-standing images to the statement in one frame.

Source: Legit.ng