Francis Duru, Kanayo’s Bonding Video Sparks Emotions as Actor Mourns Late Colleague “RIP My Brother”
- A video of Nollywood veterans Francis Duru and Kanayo O. Kanayo sharing a meal resurfaced after news of Duru's passing broke
- Kanayo posted a tribute on Instagram and TikTok on October 23, 2026, honouring his late colleague's legacy
- Duru's death came just two years after he lost his son in 2024, with fans pouring out heartfelt tributes online
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A warm, unhurried clip of Nollywood veterans Francis Duru and Kanayo O. Kanayo eating together outdoors has taken on a deeply emotional weight following Duru's death at the age of 57.
In the footage, the two actors shared dishes and conversed casually in what appeared to be a relaxed setting, their easy chemistry reflecting decades of shared history in the Nigerian film industry.
Kanayo originally posted the clip on TikTok on July 9, 2025.
After news of Duru's passing broke, the video began recirculating widely, with viewers struck by the warmth and ordinariness of the moment between two friends who had no idea it would one day serve as a farewell of sorts.
Kanayo O. Kanayo pays tribute to late Nollywood icon Francis Duru
On October 23, 2026, Kanayo O. Kanayo took to both Instagram and TikTok to share a photograph of Duru alongside a moving tribute.
"A CONSUMMATE ACTOR HAS LEFT THE STAGE. One of the most flexible, prolific performers Nigeria ever produced. Rest in Peace my brother," he wrote.
Francis Duru's family confirmed he passed away following a brief illness.
For those who grew up watching Nollywood in its golden era, his name is inseparable from deeply emotional performances, particularly in village-themed dramas where his range and screen presence made him unforgettable.
His death follows a painful 2024, during which he lost his son.
Watch Francis Duru and Kanayo’s bonding in the TikTok video below:
Fans remember Francis Duru
The combination of Kanayo's tribute and the resurfaced meal video has amplified public mourning across social media platforms.
Timaya and Teni's moment at Adewale Ayuba's event sparks reactions: “Will these two ever be serious?”
Fans have been sharing old clips and memories of the actor's most iconic roles.
Here are some of the reactions below:
@Jackkalle said:
"Rest in peace Odum. His energy on that video was pure magic. We just have to keep sharing his clips so the legacy stays alive."
@ChloeCairnly wrote:
"the way he was just sitting there eating like the ancestors hadn't already called him back home is haunting me"
@toomuchjay commented:
"I still remember that his cry in Part 1 when his uncle kpaied his father and he told him 'Onye ma mmadu n'egbu ya' when Nollywood was captivating"
@HB4CMAY shared:
"And this is a man that lost his son two years ago. Life can be cruel sometimes. Rest peace Francis Duru. Thank you for the memories on screen."
Kanayo sparks reactions with keys to success post
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kanayo O. Kanayo ignited reactions online after sharing what he described as the three keys to success.
The actor posted photos with fellow Nollywood legends Patience Ozokwor and Pete Edochie at an event, labelling the trio as wisdom, wickedness and sacrifice, describing them as the keys to success, humorously matching each word to their on-screen reputations.
The playful but symbolic post generated wide engagement, with many Nigerians connecting the actors' long-standing images to the statement in one frame.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng