The family of late Nollywood actor Francis Duru announced his official burial arrangements in a statement on November 2, 2026

A Service of Songs will be held in Abuja on November 25, 2026, ahead of a second ceremony in Imo State

The statement was jointly signed by the actor's son, Ebuka Duru, and his sister, Anthonia Chenyi

The family of veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru has officially announced the dates and venues for his burial ceremonies, as Nigerians continue to mourn the loss of one of the industry's most recognisable faces.

Francis Duru passed away on October 22, 2026, at the age of 59, following a battle with an undisclosed illness.

Late Nigerian actor Francis Duru is set to be laid to rest in his hometown in Imo State. Photo: francis.duru

Source: Instagram

On Monday, November 2, 2026, his family shared a formal statement on the actor's Instagram page outlining the full arrangements for his final send-off.

The statement was jointly signed by his son, Ebuka Duru, and his sister, Anthonia Chenyi (née Duru), on behalf of the family.

Francis Duru's Service of Songs and funeral details

According to the family's statement, the first Service of Songs will take place in Abuja on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 5:00 PM at the Family Worship Centre, Idris Gidado Street, Wuye.

A second Service of Songs will follow in Imo State on Thursday, December 10, 2026, at the Late Pa Theophilus Ogide Duru's Family Compound in Okai, Eziama, Isiala Mbano.

The funeral and interment will hold the following day, Friday, December 11, 2026, at the same location in Imo State.

Francis Duru's family's message to the public

In the statement, the family extended gratitude to everyone who reached out during the period of mourning, describing the outpouring of support as a source of strength during a painful time.

"The kindness, love, prayers, calls, messages and support extended to our family throughout this difficult time have been a great source of strength. We are sincerely grateful to everyone who has stood with us," the statement read.

The family also extended an open invitation to all who wish to pay their respects, saying the ceremonies would serve as an opportunity to honour Duru's legacy.

"We invite family, friends, colleagues, associates and well-wishers to join us as we come together to pay tribute to Chief Francis Duru, honour his remarkable life and celebrate the legacy of love, kindness and lasting impact he leaves behind," the statement added.

The family described Duru as "a cherished husband, father, brother, uncle and friend," closing the announcement with the words:

"Sleep well, Chief Francis Duru. You may have gone ahead of us, but you will forever remain in our hearts."

Read Francis Duru's funeral arrangements in the Instagram post below:

Nollywood actor Francis Duru's family shares funeral details as colleagues and fans prepare to honour his legacy. Photo: francis.duru

Source: Instagram

Kanayo O. Kanayo mourns Francis Duru

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of Nollywood veterans Francis Duru and Kanayo O. Kanayo sharing a meal outdoors resurfaced following Duru’s death at the age of 57.

Kanayo had originally posted the clip on TikTok on July 9, 2025, but it began circulating again after news of Duru’s passing following a brief illness emerged.

On October 23, 2026, Kanayo paid tribute to his late colleague on Instagram and TikTok, describing him as one of Nigeria’s most prolific actors and bidding his friend farewell.

Source: Legit.ng