Bobrisky took to his Instagram story on September 24, 2026, to weigh in on the disturbing viral video of a man flogging a toddler

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency confirmed the alleged perpetrator was arrested on Wednesday, September 23, 2026

The toddler and her mother were referred to a General Hospital for medical attention after the agency established contact with the family

Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky has spoken out after a man was arrested for allegedly flogging a toddler in a video that went viral and sparked widespread public outrage.

Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, shared a screenshot of a blog post covering the suspect's arrest on his Instagram story on September 24, 2026.

Bobrisky responds to viral toddler abuse video as Lagos government confirms man’s arrest. Photo: bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky did not hold back, calling for the harshest possible punishment for the man.

He wrote:

"Lagos government pls give dis monkey life is in prison. I couldn't watch that video. You are flogging a baby? Some people need their head check cos many are mad," Bobrisky wrote.

Toddler flogged for failing to read

The video that ignited public anger showed a man striking a toddler repeatedly on the head and body with what appeared to be a charger cable, reportedly because the child could not read.

The footage circulated widely online and drew immediate calls for the suspect's arrest and prosecution.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) confirmed in an X post on September 23 that it was alerted to the incident on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, and swiftly activated its response protocol.

Lagos DSVA confirms arrest and response

After establishing contact with the child's mother, the agency learnt that the matter had already been reported at Imota Police Station.

Officers at the Family Support Unit further informed the agency that the mother had also filed a report with the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency.

The alleged perpetrator was subsequently arrested on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, and placed in police custody.

The agency stated that the case had been escalated for further investigation.

In its press release, the DSVA also confirmed that both the child and her mother were referred to a General Hospital for immediate medical attention and ongoing assessment.

"The Lagos State Government hereby reiterates its ZERO TOLERANCE stance for all forms of Child Ab.use and remains committed to strengthening safeguarding systems and ensuring that survivors receive the support and protection they need," the agency stated.

The DSVA added that it would continue to monitor the situation and provide whatever support the survivor and her mother require going forward.

Check out Bobrisky's Instagram post about the arrested man below:

Lagos government arrests man over viral video of toddler being repeatedly flogged, Bobrisky reacts. Photo: bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky criticised Nigerians attacking KC Luxury after his arrest by NDLEA in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky criticised Nigerians who attacked socialite KC Luxury following his arrest by the NDLEA over an alleged international drug network.

Bobrisky accused some of KC Luxury’s former supporters of hypocrisy for turning against him after the agency seized 184.5kg of hard drugs worth about $27.7 million from a Lagos courier firm.

He also questioned the loyalty of KC Luxury’s associates, saying genuine friends could condemn alleged actions while still standing by someone during difficult times.

Source: Legit.ng