Bobrisky called out Nigerians who praised KC Luxury before his arrest but turned against him once the NDLEA nabbed him

KC Luxury was arrested on August 13 at Lagos airport after operatives recovered 184.5kg of cocaïne worth approximately $27.7 million

Bobrisky's comments sparked mixed social media reactions, with some users agreeing while others questioned his reasoning

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has fired back at people he says only found the courage to criticise KC Luxury after the socialite was arrested, branding their behaviour deeply hypocritical.

The outburst came days after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency announced the arrest of Afolabi Kazeem Michael, widely known as KC Luxury.

Bobrisky calls out Nigerians for turning against socialite KC Luxury following his arrest by the NDLEA. Photo: bobrisky222/kc_luxury

Source: Instagram

Operatives recovered 184.5kg of cocaïne from a Lagos courier firm, with the seizure valued at approximately $27.7 million, or roughly ₦39 billion.

Michael was apprehended on August 13 at Murtala Muhammed International Airport as he attempted to board a flight to Paris.

The NDLEA identified him as a key figure in an international drug network that used Nigeria as a transit hub.

Taking to Instagram on August 19, Bobrisky, whose full name is Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, directed his frustration at those he felt had praised KC Luxury while he was free but suddenly became vocal critics after his arrest.

"Nigerians are the biggest hypocrites. So many of you have a lot to say about KC Luxury now, but you couldn't say any of it to his face before he got arrested. Many of you were busy kissing his a$$ before his arrest, but the moment he got arrested, you suddenly found your voices and opinions," he wrote.

He added:

"Fear human beings o, especially men! If you think men don't secretly envy each other, then you're lying to yourself. I'm not his friend, and I don't follow him, but pretending to love and support someone, only to start speaking badly about them the moment they get arrested, really shows how hypocritical some people."

Bobrisky comments on KC Luxury’s arrest as Nigerians debate loyalty, friendship and public criticism. Photo: bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky speaks on loyalty among friends

Bobrisky also extended his criticism to what he described as close associates abandoning KC Luxury at his lowest point.

He made it clear that, in his view, condemning an action and standing by a friend are not mutually exclusive.

"I will never deny any of my friends regardless of his/her offense. I will condemn his act but still stand tall for him or her. I can see some of his friends denying him what a pity! I understand if you don't know him or he's not ur friend, hearing that offense alone worth castigating him but his close friends naaaa. 2026 nobody dey get bestie again o," he continued.

Check out Bobrisky's Instagram post about KC Luxury's arrest below:

Fans react to Bobrisky's post

His comments drew a wave of responses online, with many users sharing their own thoughts on loyalty and betrayal.

@_bigpresh_ wrote:

"They way human beings switch once something bad happen someone always amazes me… Eni ile Mo ba ni thief"

@ighodave10 commented:

"Is all for the benefit, thats life, people don't care about you, they only care about the benefits. When there is a problem they will be the first to speak I'll about you…"

@pretty_divaella reacted:

"Like eh 😂😂😂 I pour 9ja men spit 👏 they are the biggest hater of each other but na low-key"

@booga_barbie__ said:

"I say it life happen sometimes those peoples fear dem ohhh"

@abiikee_mi wrote:

"Hmmm……..you're good to them doesn't mean they will be good to you 😩"

@danny_afro_culture added:

"In conclusion do not allow them to catch you because na who them catch the world 🌎 dey feast on 😢😢😢😢💔💔"

Bobrisky shares prison experience

Previously, Legit.ng reported that controversial crossdresser Bobrisky had gushed over his stay in prison.

He was a guest on IsbaeU's podcast where he spoke about it. In a video making the rounds, he said that the experience was awesome and not okay at the same time.

He also warned fans not to spray money, and he lectured them on the consequences of disobeying the law. His take on life in prison sparked reactions among fans in the comments section.

Source: Legit.ng