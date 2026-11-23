Saudi Arabia released an occupational safety and health manual covering industrial hazards workers face in daily tasks

The guide identifies six key workplace activities that carry serious risks, including lifting, welding, and chemical exposure

Workers are required to wear specific personal protective equipment for each hazard category outlined in the guide

Saudi Arabia has released an occupational safety and health guidance manual detailing industrial hazards commonly encountered in work environments and the measures required to control them.

The manual identifies six workplace activities that carry significant risks to workers and outlines both existing hazards and additional control measures for each one.

Saudi Arabia strengthens occupational safety and health standards with new guidance on industrial hazards, PPE requirements, and workplace risk control. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The guidance covers everything from lifting heavy equipment to handling petroleum-based cleaning materials.

Lifting and flame-related hazards

When lifting valves using an overhead crane, the manual warns against positioning workers at head level with a suspended load.

It requires that only trained and qualified personnel carry out such work, that lifting ropes be selected according to the weight of the load, and that each wire rope be clearly labelled with its load capacity and diameter.

Lifting equipment must also be inspected regularly to confirm it can handle the maximum load it is assigned.

Using a heating flame to disassemble equipment parts carries the risk of burns to any part of the body.

Workers are required to wear personal protective equipment, including heat-resistant gloves for handling hot surfaces and glare-resistant safety goggles.

Chemical and welding risks

Disassembling the internal parts of equipment for inspection requires gloves resistant to petroleum and chemical substances.

Before work begins, a handover certificate must be issued and reviewed to confirm the equipment is free of petroleum or chemical materials.

A face shield or specialised mask is also required to guard against injury caused by exposure to such substances.

Welding on corroded parts of equipment poses risks to the eyes, hands, and other parts of the body.

The manual requires workers to wear protective welding goggles and to ensure proper ventilation in the welding area, taking into account the direction in which fumes rise.

Hand tools and cleaning operations

Using a hammer to loosen equipment parts can result in injury to the hands or face.

The manual requires regular inspections of hand tools and the immediate removal of any damaged items, alongside the use of personal protective equipment.

Cleaning valves or equipment with petroleum materials requires workers to display the Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) for the petroleum products being used, wear personal protective equipment, and ensure good ventilation throughout the process.

The manual frames occupational safety and health as fundamental to the success and sustainability of work environments, emphasising the protection of workers, property, and the environment from risks that arise in the course of daily tasks.

It promotes a broader safety culture that includes risk management, accident prevention, the safe operation of machines, and the proper organisation of worksites.

4 eligibility requirements for working in Saudi Arabia

Legit.ng earlier reported that foreign nationals can work as private military or defence contractors in Saudi Arabia. Getting there requires meeting a specific set of conditions, targeting the right employers, and following a legal deployment process regulated by both international firms and the Saudi government.

Source: Legit.ng