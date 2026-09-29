Judy Austin was spotted leaving the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja on September 29, 2026

The actress filed two separate defamation suits totalling over N2 billion against veteran actress Rita Edochie and her ex-husband Emmanuel Obasi

The court adjourned Judy Austin's case against Obasi to November 24, with fans asking where her husband Yul Edochie was

Actress Judy Austin turned heads on September 29, 2026, when she was filmed leaving the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, where two high-profile defamation cases bearing her name are currently before the courts.

The Nollywood actress is pursuing legal action against veteran actress Rita Edochie and her former husband, Emmanuel Obasi, in separate suits that together seek over N2 billion in damages.

Fans react as Judy Austin makes hurried exit from court amid suit involving Rita Edochie, Mr Obasi. Credit: Judy Austin, Mr Obasi

Source: Instagram

Judy Austin's N1 Billion Suit Against Ex-Husband Obasi

The case involving Obasi was adjourned to November 24 after its September 29 hearing. Judy filed the suit against her ex-husband earlier in July, demanding N1 billion in general damages for defamation.

Court documents show she is also seeking N500 million in aggravated damages, N500 million in exemplary damages, and N100 million each as the cost of the action and for prosecuting the suit.

Beyond the financial claims, Judy is asking the court to compel Obasi to publish a full and unreserved retraction and apology in at least two widely circulated national newspapers as well as across his social media platforms.

She is additionally seeking a restraining order against him and his agents, and an order for the removal of all allegedly defamatory content he has posted about her.

Watch Judy Austin leaving the Abuja court amid her defamation cases:

Fans react to Judy Austin's court appearance

The footage of her departure quickly gained traction online, with many commenters fixating on the absence of her husband, Yul Edochie, from the proceedings.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@juicy_giftyy wrote:

"Is that why she wore trampoline parachute 🪂 😂😂😂"

@come_____with_me commented:

"Sometimes I honestly pìtý this Judy Austin, to think she had a career that was growing and she was getting recognition, was a fantastic actress😢 Everyone she was coming up with as an actress all left her and grew for better, buh she chose a very ħorrìble path for herself and drágged herself down the dřain🥺 LIFE."

@sceneglimpseasked:

"Where's the husband??"

@useful_herbs noted:

"Wait, is that the same bubu she was selling? She's supposed to make sure it's ironed at least to represent her business"

@gee4gifty____ asked:

"Where's isimili ji ofor?🌝."

@ifeco153 wrote:

"Who actually advised Judy to take this route? Because the person doesn't mean well for her at all, this case is a lose-lose case for her both ways"

@callmeiruka_ added:

"Where's Yul Edochie ?"

Judy Austin catches attention with sudden court exit amid legal suit involving Rita Edochie and Mr Obasi. Credit: Rita Edochie, Judy Austin

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin over post

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and snatching another woman's husband.

Rita Edochie mocked the younger actress for attempting to lecture people on tradition while consistently engaging in actions that contradict basic decency.

Source: Legit.ng