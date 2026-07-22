Chadwick Boseman's brothers Kevin and Derrick filed a petition in a Los Angeles court on July 17, 2026, targeting his widow

The brothers claim Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman has kept the family in the dark about the estate's status since 2022

The Black Panther star's estate includes over $3 million in bank accounts, movie royalties, and intellectual property rights

Nearly six years after the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, a bitter legal dispute has erupted between his brothers and his widow over control of his estate.

Brothers Kevin and Derrick Boseman filed a petition at a Los Angeles court on Friday, 18 July 2026, requesting that Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman be removed as administrator of the late actor's estate. TMZ reported on Wednesday, July 23, 2026.

Chadwick Boseman's brothers want his widow to be removed as administrator of his estate nearly 6 years after his death. Credit: getty

Source: Instagram

The legal documents submitted to the court lay out a detailed case, alleging that Taylor has mismanaged Chadwick's estate and operated without transparency, leaving the rest of the family completely uninformed about its affairs.

What the Brothers Are Alleging

At the heart of the dispute is a 2022 court order that granted Chadwick's parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, a combined 50% share of the estate. The remaining half was placed under Taylor's control, given that Chadwick passed without leaving a will when he died on 28 August 2020, following a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

According to Kevin and Derrick, nearly four years on from that ruling, Taylor has yet to complete the distribution of the estate's assets and has continued managing everything independently, without consulting or informing the family.

Chadwick's estate is substantial. It encompasses earnings from film residuals and royalties, rights to his image and intellectual property, investments, insurance policies, bank accounts totalling more than $3 million, and personal belongings. His brothers say the family has been given no information about any of it.

Reactions trail Chadwick Boseman's family's action against his widow. Credit: gettyimage

Source: Getty Images

What the Family Is Demanding

Kevin and Derrick are seeking several remedies from the court. They want Taylor held in contempt for failing to comply with the 2022 order, and they are demanding she distribute all remaining estate assets while providing a full accounting within 30 days.

Beyond that, they want her permanently removed as administrator, with attorney Jason Rubin appointed in her place. They are also asking the court to bar Taylor from entering into significant contracts tied to the estate without the family's consent, require her to hand over copies of all estate-related agreements, and order her to cover the family's legal fees and costs.

Recall that Chadwick Boseman died on August 28, 2020, due to complications from colon cancer, a diagnosis he had privately battled for four years.

How netizens reacted

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from Twitter, now known as X. Read them below:

MzKatBee commented:

"The law says that the WIDOW (woman who was STILL MARRIED to the deceased at the time of the death) is entitled to ALL assets…including HER kids!! Also, if he had a will & stated the same, the courts will abide by it!!"

MH_Fasa6 said:

"Yea she needs to do right by his ppls at least."

sstttitsmenow said:

"It's getting Messy."

sithbaddie said:

"smh this is why you need a will."

Letitia Wright pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Legit.ng also reported that Letitia Wright wore an outfit to the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie's premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and it seems to be in honour of her late co-star, Chadwick Boseman.

The actress donned a black Alexander McQueen suit trimmed with chunky, clear stones dripping down from the shoulders.

The ensemble bears a striking resemblance to the outfit Boseman wore to the 2018 Academy Awards.

Source: Legit.ng